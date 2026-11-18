Image Image Credit Eric Charbonneau / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah at Warner Bros. World Premiere of "Joyful Noise" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on January 9, 2012 in Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Dolly Parton’s confidence inspired Queen Latifah to embrace her body as a teenager.

The country singer continued sending Latifah love and encouragement shortly before her death.

Megan Thee Stallion inducted the rapper into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, where she received the Early Influence Award.

Some of the best lessons in life come from watching another woman own who she is. For Queen Latifah, Dolly Parton was one of those women.

While celebrating her induction into the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the rapper and actress reflected on the late country superstar's lasting influence in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. “Well, she snuck out of here, so we going to have a little chuckle about that one day — but not yet,” Latifah joked when asked about Parton, who died in August at age 80.

“Dolly Parton, what an amazing person. She’s been such an influence on me my whole life,” she continued. “She’s been one of those women who just showed you how to do things and how to laugh about it and how to have fun with it, but still let them know who’s boss.”

How Dolly Parton inspired Queen Latifah's confidence

Long before they became collaborators, the New Jersey native admired how Parton carried herself. As a teenager, she saw someone who embraced her appearance without apologizing for it. “Being a buxom girl that I was as a young teenager… she showed me you could wear it well, you know what I mean? So carry it with confidence,” she added.

That admiration eventually grew into a working relationship. The two starred opposite each other as competing choir directors in the 2012 musical comedy Joyful Noise. They later reunited musically for the singer’s updated version of her 1977 song “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.”

Beyond their collaborations, Latifah remembered the personal connection they maintained until shortly before Parton's death. “I took a lot of those things, but most importantly was the love and the kindness and the amazing music that she shared up until two weeks before,” she told the outlet. “She was sending me love and best wishes on ‘The Voice.’ So I mean, God bless her.”

The Tennessee icon left behind six decades of music, a celebrated acting career and philanthropic efforts through her Imagination Library.

Queen Latifah honored at the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

As REVOLT previously reported, Latifah received the Early Influence Award during the Saturday (Nov. 14) ceremony at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater. Megan Thee Stallion inducted the Hip Hop pioneer, who later performed “Ladies First” alongside MC Lyte, Megan and Remy Ma. The evening also recognized artists including Wu-Tang Clan, Luther Vandross and Sade.