Queen Latifah had a few acting roles before “Living Single,” but it was her turn as Khadijah James, the sharp, unbothered editor-in-chief of Flavor, that marked her first real foray into consistent, character-driven comedy. Week after week, she anchored the sitcom with slick one-liners, eye-rolls, and perfectly timed deadpan delivery. Not just a TV role, it was the launchpad for an endless streak of scene-stealing funniness.

Since then, Latifah brought that same grounded wit and natural charisma to the big screen, often turning brief appearances into the most memorable parts of the movie. Sometimes she’s front and center, and sometimes she just pops in — like when she played a “don’t test me” security guard in The Cookout. She could be delivering an iconic musical number, threatening someone with a hot curling iron, or assisting a husband with a nuclear temper. Either way, her comedic beats always hit.

These are her funniest film moments that remind us she’s not just a queen in name.

1. When she went full-blown WWE in a bathroom (Bringing Down The House)

The fight scene between Latifah’s Charlene and the racially prejudiced Ashley (played by Missi Pyle) in the country‑club bathroom was easily one of the biggest standouts from this odd comedy.

2. When she got high off laughing gas during a gunfight (Taxi)

Midway through the chaos, Belle (Latifah) and bumbling cop Washburn (Jimmy Fallon) attempt to subdue suspects — only to flood the room with laughing gas (they thought it was nitrous). What followed was pure absurdity.

3. When she threatened a man with a curling iron... and meant it (Beauty Shop)

When Byron grabbed Darnelle, Latifah’s Gina grabbed a curling iron and threatened to burn him on sight. After he got knocked out, Willie proudly announced that the footage is available “for $14.99.”

4. When she turned a clothing store into a mini-runway (Last Holiday)

In a whirlwind boutique spree, Latifah’s Georgia strutted through outfits until she landed on one so flashy she joked, “Gimme my money!” It was a humorous moment in a film with a pretty heavy emotional plot.

5. When she delivered a body positivity anthem (Hairspray)

For the “Big, Blonde, and Beautiful” scene, Maybelle sang about hog head cheese and man-sized appetites while seductively twirling through her shop, leaving Edna (John Travolta in drag) breathless, blushing, and visibly reconsidering her entire life.

6. When she “repped” Compton while Ice Cube lost his mind (22 Jump Street)

In one scene, Queen Latifah’s Mrs. Dickson casually dropped an N.W.A nod as her husband (Ice Cube) spiraled over Jonah Hill’s character dating their daughter. While not the central piece, her deadpan assists helped make it all land.

7. When she got it on with a lamp in the club (Girls Trip)

Sasha, under the influence of absinthe, hallucinated herself mounting an inanimate object (a lamp). This wild, visually unforgettable moment was one of many from Latifah and her castmates in that film (ex. The Flossy Posse dance battle).