On Monday (Jan. 6), “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” was blessed by a high-energy medley from Busta Rhymes. With help from longtime collaborators Spliff Star and DJ Scratch, the Conglomerate frontman dropped off live renditions of his latest singles, “Unleash Me” and “Do The Busabus Pt. 2.” He also broke out his iconic verse from Chris Brown’s “Look At Me Now.”

Just before the episode premiered, Busta shared a video clip of his reunion with the show’s host and namesake. “I keep telling y’all. The blessing don’t stop, so we won’t ever stop!” he wrote before confirming that his next body of work, Dragon Season... The Awakening, makes landfall Jan. 17. On Tuesday (Jan. 7), he added, “’Jimmy Fallon’ with Spliff Star, DJ Scratch and the legendary Roots crew was a movement and a celebration... It was only right!”

Dragon Season... The Awakening will follow 2023’s BLOCKBUSTA, a 19-song effort with assists from Kodak Black, Giggs, Young Thug, Shenseea, Burna Boy, Coi Leray, and more. The star-studded effort peaked within the top 10 of Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart. During his BLOCKBUSTA promotional campaign, he appeared on Fallon’s late-night stage alongside three of his six children, CIE, Trillian and RAI. Together, the family provided viewers with a performance of “LEGACY.” “I got my kids together, sisters and they brothers, everybody happy, though I wasn’t speakin’ to they mothers, s**t gettin’ better,” the Brooklyn-born emcee rapped.

As REVOLT previously reported, Busta is also leading the way for an official Flipmode Squad reunion on wax. Back in 2024, he wrote, “Twenty-six years later! Stay tuned, s**t ‘bout to get a different type [of] dangerous out this b**ch! Album title coming soon! Everyday it’s more smoke.” The collective, which consisted of members Spliff Star, Rampage, Rah Digga, Baby Sham and Lord Have Mercy, released their only album, Imperial, in 1998.