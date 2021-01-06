Image Image Credit NBC/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lauryn Hill Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (May 14), Lauryn Hill made a rare appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" as the musical guest. After breaking out a short rendition of "Ex-Factor," she brought out son YG Marley for his latest singles, "Survival" and "Praise Jah In The Moonlight." At the end of the eight-minute set, Hill showed love to Fallon, who is celebrating his 10th anniversary as host of “The Tonight Show.”

YG, whose dad is Rohan Marley, released "Praise Jah In The Moonlight" in December 2023. The runaway hit, which sampled grandfather Bob Marley's "Crisis" collaboration with the Wailers, landed on several charts across the globe and earned a top 40 placement on the Billboard Hot 100. The accompanying clip for the song boasted a cameo appearance from his mother.

As REVOLT previously reported, Hill was forced to postpone the remaining leg of her "Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour" with The Fugees. Taking to social media, she cited vocal strain as the reason and promised rescheduled dates for 2024.

“As many of you may know, I’ve been battling serious vocal strain for the past month. I made it through each show by taking prescribed prednisone, but this can be detrimental to the body when taken in large amounts over long periods of time,” she revealed. “In order to prevent any long-term negative affect on my voice and my body, I need to take time off to allow for real vocal recovery so that I can discontinue the medication completely.”

Next Tuesday (May 21), The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill will be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame alongside De La Soul‘s 3 Feet High and Rising and albums from the likes of Guns N’ Roses and Donna Summer. Released in 1998, Hill's solo debut peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and went on to win five Grammy Awards.