Image Image Credit Theo Wargo/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Dolly Parton Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The legendary singer and philanthropist was recognized for both her unforgettable hits and her dedication to charitable causes.

Her groundbreaking career spanned six decades, setting new standards in country music and influencing artists in multiple genres.

Through initiatives like the Imagination Library, Parton's philanthropy brought literacy to millions of children worldwide.

Dolly Parton, the legendary singer-songwriter whose influence stretched far beyond country music, has died. She was 80.

Parton’s nephew, Brian Seaver, announced her death in an Instagram video on Tuesday (Aug. 25). Her passing came just days after she spoke publicly about ongoing health issues while stressing that she remained focused on her work.

Born in Pittman Center, Tennessee, in 1946, the iconic talent grew up as one of 12 children before moving to Nashville following high school. After beginning her career as a songwriter, she emerged as one of country music’s defining voices with records including “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” “9 to 5,” and “I Will Always Love You.” She also built a hugely successful acting career.

Parton earned numerous Grammy Awards, was inducted into both the Country Music Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and received honors including the National Medal of Arts and Kennedy Center Honors. Her philanthropy became another major part of her legacy, particularly through the Imagination Library, which distributed books to children around the world.

Parton dealt with a series of health setbacks in recent years. She postponed and ultimately canceled a planned Las Vegas residency and recently acknowledged that she neglected some of her own health concerns while caring for her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, before his death in March 2025. Still, just four days before her death, she told PEOPLE that she was continuing to work and had “so many things" she wanted to achieve.

Dolly Parton's legacy beyond country music

Parton’s songwriting also became deeply connected to generations of artists outside the genre. Whitney Houston transformed Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” into a global phenomenon for The Bodyguard in 1992. Houston’s version spent 14 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and later earned a diamond certification.

Parton also built relationships with Black entertainers well before country music’s more modern crossover era. On her 1987 ABC variety series "Dolly," her guests included Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, Little Richard, and Patti LaBelle. Parton and LaBelle memorably harmonized together while using their acrylic nails to keep rhythm during one appearance.

In Hollywood, Parton made her film debut opposite Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in 1980’s 9 to 5 before starring in movies including Steel Magnolias and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. In 2012, she shared the screen with Queen Latifah in the musical comedy Joyful Noise, playing two women forced to work together to help their small-town gospel choir. Parton also wrote three original songs for that film. Her impact extended into tourism and economic development, with Dollywood becoming one of Tennessee’s biggest attractions and a major economic engine for her home region.

Decades after Houston’s landmark recording, Beyoncé brought Parton directly into the world of her 2024 album, COWBOY CARTER. Parton appeared on the spoken-word “DOLLY P” interlude, which introduced Beyoncé’s reimagining of “Jolene.” She also contributed vocals to “TYRANT.” Parton publicly celebrated Beyoncé’s interpretation following its release.

Across generations and genres, Parton remained one of entertainment’s most widely beloved figures, earning admiration from fellow artists and fans everywhere. REVOLT sends its condolences to her family and friends.