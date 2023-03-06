Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Quavo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It seems as though Quavo has been bitten by the acting bug. Quality Control Music's star is steadily adding to his on-screen credits as he has unveiled a first look at his latest role in the upcoming film “Takeover.”

On Friday (Sept. 6), he uploaded a high-energy teaser of the live-action CGI project on Instagram. In it, an almost lifelike version of Huncho is shown speeding down an Atlanta roadway with a child in the backseat as a white, bald, male passenger rides shotgun with a pistol pointed at the rapper’s right side. Other moments in the seconds-long video reveal a police chase as the city’s car culture, more specifically street takeovers, merge with the world of crime.

According to Variety, the story plot centers around the antagonist, “Gamal Akopyan, the leader of an international heist ring, who uses street takeovers to get away with mass robberies. When his latest heist goes awry, he must do whatever it takes to escape the Atlanta takeover scene alive — with nine figures worth of diamonds.” Along with Quavo, actor Billy Zane stars in the movie.

“’Takeover’ is unlike anything you’ve seen before and will blow minds. This film brings a whole new vibe that’s about to change the game, and I’m really hyped to share it with my fans,” the “Rocket Power” artist said in a released statement. Atlanta is among the hotbeds for street racing and sideshows, where drivers block off streets to perform stunts with their cars. The coordinated showcases also serve as a fast-paced host of illegal activity.

The hybrid format of live-action and animation “aims to underscore the fascination and controversy surrounding takeovers,” according to the trade publication. Huncho, along with his Migos group mates Takeoff and Offset, made his acting debut during a guest spot in a season one episode of FX’s “Atlanta” in 2016.

His film debut took place in 2022 when he shared the screen with Hollywood titans Robert DeNiro, John Malkovich, and Jack Huston in “Savage Salvation.” He also landed a prominent role in 2023’s "Praise This" and this year’s John Travolta-led action-adventure heist flick “Cash Out.”

As it pertains to the big screen, Quavo is not just lending his star power to casts; he is also making appearances in the music that scores films. Along with drumming up hype for “Takeover,” he also recently shared posts for his and Ty Dolla Sign’s new collaboration “If I Fall,” which will appear on the “Transformers One” soundtrack. “I’m in my prime, Optimus (Optimus), I’m goin’ big, Megatron,” raps the Atlanta native. The record is expected to play during the end credits when the film lands in theaters on Sept. 20.

The release date for “Takeover” has not been announced yet. In the meantime, check out the teaser below.