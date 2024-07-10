Image Image Credit Appatunity Image Alt PUMA x DAVIDO CA Pro -- Zen Blue/Club Navy/PUMA Black Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ahead of Nigeria's 64th Independence Day, global superstar Davido reunited with PUMA for the second time to release their latest collaboration. The PUMA x DAVIDO CA Pro sneaker is part of their 2.0 collection and blends contemporary design with elements of Nigerian culture. The new effort also features a matching slide as well as apparel and combines the singer’s African roots and the German brand's risk-taking flair. Inspired by Davido’s philosophy of community and jet-set travel, the classic CA Pro silhouette gets updated for those on the go in style. Let’s get into this week’s official “Kickin’ Facts” review!

The PUMA x DAVIDO CA Pro reinvigorates the classic silhouette through the superstar’s lens. Its nubuck upper features “Zen Blue” hues complemented by “PUMA Black” overlays grounded by the white midsole. Its FORMSTRIP, the PUMA trademark found on almost all of the company’s footwear, stands out in the “Club Navy” hue and is almost reminiscent of denim. Instead of traditional logos, the theme of this second collaboration reveals itself in messaging on the tongue. The text "For Those I Love I Will Sacrifice" appears alongside "AW-24," referencing the season the sneakers dropped. Dual “PUMA Sportstyle” and “Davido Worldwide” text further emphasizes the merging of the two brands.

Overall, the PUMA x DAVIDO CA Pro blends the company’s classic sneaker design with a fresh cultural twist that reflects the artist’s Nigerian roots and lifestyle. Since joining the PUMA family in 2021 as an ambassador, Davido's collections have combined his unmistakable flair for design and culture with PUMA's ever-evolving legacy. This time, he brought along his crew, The 30 Billion Gang (30BG), further highlighting their global travels and introducing the "Jet Set" collection. Shop the full-range line and experience travel through Davido's eyes!

The PUMA x DAVIDO CA Pro "Zen Blue/Club Navy/PUMA Black” was released in unisex sizing on Oct.1 for $100 and is available now on the sportswear brand’s website.