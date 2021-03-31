Image Image Credit ROBYN BECK / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Davido Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Thursday (April 18), Davido teamed up with Steve Stoute's UnitedMasters to launch Nine+ Records, a new label committed to developing artists worldwide. The announcement came after the Afrobeats star's sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (April 17).

"I couldn’t be more proud to partner with Steve and the team at UnitedMasters," Davido stated in a press release. "This announcement represents an exciting new chapter for developing and established artists around the world."

As part of the deal, Davido will lead the A&R efforts at Nine+ Records, focusing on discovering and nurturing talent across various genres, including Hip Hop, R&B, country, and Afrobeats.

Commenting on the partnership, Stoute highlighted their shared commitment to global musical talent. "Over the last two years, we’ve proven our commitment to Africa investing in artists, education, and technology," he explained. "Today, we are doubling down. With this new venture with Davido and the launch of Nine+ Records, we reinforce our mission of becoming a bridge for artists on the continent. Together we’ll identify and develop new artists while supporting them with brand and synch opportunities."

Yesterday, Davido and Stoute also sat down with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden to discuss ushering in the next wave of African music. Peep an excerpt from their conversation below.

Davido spoke with REVOLT at UnitedMasters’ SelectCon event in November 2023. There, he opened up about his success journey and breaking down barriers for other African talent: “Thank you, Mr. Steve for inviting us. Things like this help our culture because it opens up doors for other people to do talks like this and invite not only myself but other [Afrobeats] artists in the future.”

The Nigerian music star is currently completing the North American leg of his “Timeless Tour,” which is expected to take on Montreal tonight (April 19). The trek ends on April 24 at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.