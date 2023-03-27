Image Image Credit Appatunity Image Alt A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3 "While You Were Sleeping" sneaker Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

There's something to be said about ongoing collaborations that don't go stale, and A Ma Maniére (AMM) and Jordan are the perfect example. For the past 10 years, AMM has released sneakers that speak to consumers aesthetically and purposefully, providing historical context and calls-to-action about the African American experience.

Along that timeline, the brand linked up with Jordan, and together, the two amplified their designs and message. Now, at the grand cusp of 10 years of AMM, they teamed up to deliver another Air Jordan 3 titled "While You Were Sleeping" (W.Y.W.S.), a nod to a film about The Whitaker Group directed by The Turner Brothers. As always, premium textures and luxurious details run throughout their collaborative offerings, elevating classic Jordan silhouettes to new heights. Let's get into this week's official “Kickin' Facts” review!

The main reason why I cover as many AMM x Jordan releases as I can get my hands on is their unshakable commitment to quality. Sleek black tumbled leather makes up the core of the sneaker's upper with suede details on the mudguard and heel counter, followed by “Violet Ore” accents on its perforated tongue. Its vintage-inspired midsole and outsole add a lived-in, timeless vibe while the quilted interior denotes luxury.

As for the details, AMM never skimps, indulging in embossed leather Jumpman and “A” symbols on the tongue, and restoring the classic Nike Air tab on the back heel. Looking deeper at the shoe reveals hidden messages, such as "Do something about it" behind the Nike Air tab, "Work Harder" on the shoelace tips, and "While You Were Sleeping" under the insole, further exemplifying the AMM call-to-action viewpoint.

As always with AMM x Jordan, it's more than just a sneaker release. The W.Y.W.S. short film stars premiere footwear creatives and expounds on the remarkable Whitaker story. It is a saga that started 10 years ago and now encompasses multiple storefronts, community-centered conversations and activations, and above all, the elevation of a brand that for so many signifies athletic excellence as well as sartorial flair. But this is only the beginning of the decennial celebration, as the collection features other silhouettes and timely stories. What are your thoughts on the offering? Would you cop?





The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3 "While You Were Sleeping" was released on Aug. 20 in women’s sizing for $225 and is available now at various retailers.