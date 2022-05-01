Image Image Credit Photos courtesy of Bodega Image Alt Bodega x Crocs NICT-TECH All-Terrain Clog 2.0 “Off The Beaten Path" Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

What’s up, everybody? Bodega is back with another fire collab from its namesake outpost and Crocs. Yes, the Crocs brand that you used to wear around the house or to run errands has become quite the stylish shoe to team up with as of late. With high fashion offerings alongside Salehe Bembury, Simone Rocha, and Balenciaga, Crocs has found a unique way to merge comfort and style with an adventurous spirit, as is the case here. Let’s get into my official “Kickin’ Facts” review of the Bodega x Crocs NICT-TECH All-Terrain Clog 2.0, a follow-up to 2023’s offering of the model known for its beloved convertible hood!

If you thought the first round was wild, the 2.0 takes things up a notch! It features the Croc silhouette in an all-over woodland bark camo that can be described as outdoorsy and rugged but is still versatile enough for the city streets. Everything about the 2.0 alludes to nature and its all-purpose functionality, including the title colorway, "Rustic Sedona" -- which boasts pops of purple, green, and blue to complement its woodland camo -- and the elephant in the room, so to speak, the NICT-TECH hood!

Who would have thought to include a brown, adjustable and removable ripstop pouch on top of Crocs except for the boys from Boston? Not only does the feature function as a protective measure, but it's also practical and adds equal amounts of flair.

But it doesn't stop there — the 2.0 includes an optional carry strap for versatile access and accessibility, and its details are plenty. Both Bodega and Croc logos are throughout the silhouette with a message alluding to the former’s favorite slogan, "Hidden In Plain Sight," behind its adjustable Velcro strap. Plus, there’s a Croc-filled shoe box to match! Bodega and Crocs really went for the gusto with these, pushing what a “clog” can be and where it can go. So, what do y’all think? Ready to cop and see for yourself?

The Bodega x Crocs NICT-TECH All-Terrain Clog 2.0 will be released on Sept. 27 for $90 at Bdgastore.com.