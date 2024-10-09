Image Image Credit Courtesy of Bodega Image Alt Bodega x ASICS KAYANO 20 "Small Wins Add Up" Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

What’s up, everybody? It’s Legendary Lade back with another week of “Kickin’ Facts,” and this time I’m highlighting a collab from Bodega, a retail store/community that’s “hidden in plain sight,” and ASICS, initially a running shoe brand that has in recent years found itself firmly planted on the feet of the flyest and fastest! When two intentional companies like that link up, you get their newest offering -- the Bodega x ASICS KAYANO 20 “Small Wins Add Up.” The sneaker is intended to make waves on the street and in the mindset of the wearer.

First off, let's get into the "Silver Green/Eucalyptus" colorway that meshes effortlessly with its mix of neutral tones. Grey, beige, and cream with hints of blue and green make up its upper, which has a mix of mesh, leather, and suede for a layered and textured look that is eye-catching yet lightweight. Comfort-wise, ASICS never fails with its GEL cushioning in the sole that makes it feel like you're walking on air with the arch support and stability needed for those who run.

As far as branding goes, the ASICS logo is on its grey/black perforated tongue, blending in with the subtle ASICS stripes and the Bodega logo in purple on the insole. Other details include its green insole, highlighter yellow laces, additional laces, and a co-branded sneaker box.

Now let's get into the messaging, which, for me, is one of the marquee details regarding this release. The "Small Wins Add Up" name of the collab was intended to highlight the small victories in day-to-day life that are often forgotten or taken for granted. It’s a nod to the grind, to all those moments we push through when nobody’s watching. Whether you’re pounding the pavement or styling it casually, this sneaker holds its own and has the intentional mindset to match. Let's go out there and get to it!

What are your thoughts on this collab? Would you add these to your rotation? The Bodega x ASICS KAYANO 20 “Small Wins Add Up” in “Silver Green/Eucalyptus” will be released in men's sizing on Sept. 12 for $180 via www.bdgastore.com.