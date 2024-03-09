Image Image Credit Appatunity Image Alt Nike Air 180 "Summit White and Concord" Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It may be September, but summer's not officially over, so I'll keep hitting you guys with the freshest kicks of the season until it is. If you're a fan of the Nike Air 180s and have been looking for a pair since the last time they were retro-ed in 2013, you're in luck because Nike has chosen them as the latest silhouette to get the special rerelease treatment. Originally designed in 1991 by the Sneaker God himself, Tinker Hatfield, the new Air 180s are the closest in form to the original that we've ever seen before. Let's get into this week's official “Kickin' Facts” review!

Get ready to step out in functional style with these Nike Air 180s, which feature a primarily "Summit White" upper with mesh panels in the toe box and along the sides. Leather overlays and synthetic accents strategically highlight the “Concord” purple hue, which is completely new for this iteration and nods to the summer season. The vibrant color is seen on the tongue, the Nike Swoosh logo, and the Air Max cushioning, providing a visually striking contrast to the OG sneaker. Capping off the color highlights is the “Metallic Gold” Swoosh that seamlessly adds flair and signals a hopeful hit release.

Lastly, no Swoosh sneaker is complete without branding. A bright "180" logo can be found on the tongue with Nike Air branding in corresponding gold at the back heel, while the sneakers are housed in a grey shoe box.

Nike continues to go into the vault to revive iconic silhouettes and colorways because not only is it a tried-and-true formula to attract new customers, but it also touches on the nostalgia trend that the sneaker industry is relying on so heavily. Everyone wants that old feeling back and with the new Nike Air 180s, the result is a vibrant update on the classics with all the hype and wearability of the originals. What are your thoughts? Would you cop?

The Nike Air 180 "Summit White and Concord" was released on Aug. 5 in men's sizing for $150 and is available now on the SNKRS website.