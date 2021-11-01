Image Image Credit Appatunity Image Alt Comme des Garçons × Nike Air Foamposite One “Olympic” Sneakers Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

“Good things come in threes,” so the phrase goes, and for Comme des Garçons and Nike, the saying rings true. The two brands teamed up again on a Nike Air Foamposite One, this time in a special “Olympic” colorway as a tribute to the 2024 Olympic Games. In 2021, the first two CDG x Nike Air Foamposites were generally released in black and white, and quickly sold out, gaining cult classic status. The Olympic pair is exclusive to the avant-garde store Dover Street Market (DSM) as well as all its global outposts and will most likely fare the same way. Let’s get into this week’s official “Kickin’ Facts” review!

The Olympic CDG x Nike Air Foamposites feature a marble-like shell in black and white as well as the silhouette’s signature swirl pattern. Black leather on the eyestays and heels match the black rubber outsole and are complemented by black shoelaces and white mini Nike Swooshes also atop the eyestays. To illustrate its Olympic name, the pair features bronze, silver, and gold stripes on the tongue and heel pull tabs, nodding to the 2024 Summer Games and symbolizing the medals all athletes hope to win. For final details, CDG Homme Plus branding at its back heel, black insoles, and a classic Nike sneaker box complete the exclusive release.

The first two CDG x Nike Air Foamposites, although beloved by many, faced major criticism for their $520 price tag, as the non-collab models typically average around $200. The issue was addressed for this pair and lowered to $325, effectively making the drop more affordable despite its exclusive release. What are your thoughts on the latest CDG x Nike Air Foamposites? Do the Olympic-inspired sneakers resonate with you?

The Comme des Garçons × Nike Air Foamposite One “Olympic” sneakers came out on July 19 at Dover Street Market outposts in men’s sizing.