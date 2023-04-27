Image Image Credit Appatunity Image Alt Action Bronson New Balance 1906R “Medusa Azul” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

All hail, Doctor Bachlava! Queens, New York-born rapper and chef Action Bronson partnered up with New Balance for a third time on a new 1906R dubbed "Medusa Azul,” no doubt a nod to its blue colorway. Blending new inspiration, attention to detail, and immaculate storytelling from his all-inclusive world of music, food, wrestling, and fitness, the “Medusa Azuls” complete the trilogy of 1906Rs from the Baklava King and the Boston-based sneaker company. The results are another rare instance where hype meets and matches quality, leaving us anticipating the duo's next collab. Let’s get into this week’s official “Kickin’ Facts” review!

The latest Action Bronson x New Balance 1906R features multiple shades of blue in its mesh upper with synthetic overlays ranging from navy to brighter azure tones. Additional colors include bronze spurts throughout, its grey textured tongue, purple shoelaces, a silver "NLock" emblem, and black splashes at the toe cap and back heel atop its N-ergy rubber outsole. The expansive mix of colors makes for an interesting upgrade to the 1906R silhouette, initially created as a running shoe inspired by designs from the 2000s. Further expanding on the world of Bronson and his heritage, “Baklava” text adorns the sneaker's hang tag and tongue, along with New Balance logos, as a nod to the multihyphenate’s Albanian upbringing and love of food.

As if the multiple shades of blue in the sneaker weren't enough, Bronson also applied his distinct seasoning to the shoe packaging. The cherry red box features the “Baklava” text in a bold, silver reflective font; a fully reflective red mirror underneath the box top; and a bright orange net bag with "Specializing in Life" text on it, further enhancing the uniqueness of the collab. What are your thoughts on the “Medusa Azul” 1906R? Would you cop?

The Action Bronson x New Balance 1906R “Medusa Azul” was released on July 12 for $185 and is now available at select retailers.