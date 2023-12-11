Image Image Credit Appatunity Image Alt Air Jordan Retro 4 "Oxidized Green" Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Air Jordan Retro 4 returns in a new "Oxidized Green" colorway just in time for enthusiasts and summer wearers alike. The fourth Air Jordan silhouette designed by Tinker Hatfield and Michael Jordan has captured the hearts of sneakerheads and has remained one of the brand's most popular styles since its inception. It's gone through every texture and color change, from outside collaborators like clothing brand Union LA to rappers like Travis Scott and Eminem. Despite the many intricate variations, toned-down pairs of the recent past like the Nike SB silhouette have proven to be just as popular and commercially viable. Let's get into this week's “Kickin' Facts” review of the "Oxidized Green" pair that can only hope to mimic that success.

The Retro 4s feature a smooth leather upper in white with leather tonal overlays and rows of wavy tonal stitching giving it a retro look and feel. It earns its name with “Oxidized Green” coloring found on the floating, web-like eye stays, synthetic collar lining, sock liner, Jumpman logos on the tongue and heel, and its strip on the midsole above its iconic air bubble in the heel. Finishing details include its green and grey outsole and a complimentary green sneaker box with the Jumpman logo and “Flight” text underneath, further harkening back to the sneaker's original silhouette debut in 1989. Altogether, the Air Jordan 4 "Oxidized Green" reinforces the significant place in sneaker culture and basketball history that the Retro 4 silhouette has with its crisp colorway and luxurious leather feel.

What are your thoughts on the latest AJ4? Is it nostalgic enough for you or are there other silhouettes you'd like to see reimagined? The Air Jordan 4 "Oxidized Green" was released on June 15 for $215 and is available now at various retailers like SNKRS.