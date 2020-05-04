Image Image Credit Appatunity Image Alt Skepta x PUMA Skope Forever Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Multi-disciplinarian artist Skepta jumps back into the footwear mix in a major way with his latest release, the Skepta x PUMA Skope Forever, in an exclusive colorway with the innovative store Dover Street Market (DSM). As one of the latest creative powerhouses to join the German brand, Skepta blends his unique and boundary-pushing style with PUMA's athletic heritage for his first official sneaker, delivering a new footwear silhouette with a collection of clothes and accessories to match. Just think of it as your new day-to-night wardrobe, taking PUMA's classic slogan "FOREVER. FASTER.” to new heights! Let's get into this week's official “Kickin' Facts” review!

The PUMA Skope Forever is a new footwear style inspired by early 2000s shoe designs and debuting in a special olive green colorway following the release of its black predecessor. It features a reflective emerald green upper with a mesh layer below it for maximum exposure under the light and wine-colored laces that round out its build. PUMA's iconic Formstrip trademark is dotted across its side panel, effortlessly blending in while a crest-like logo on its tongue features a bird and both Skepta and PUMA’s imprint. Silver reflective details offer a finishing touch on the sneaker at its back heel, outsole, and sneaker box, encouraging one to seek their reflection.

Altogether, the Skope is a solid debut from Skepta and PUMA, and the former Nike collaborator spoke highly of his new deal terms with the German brand. In a series of tweets on X (formerly known as Twitter), the U.K. MC spoke about the differences between his past experiences as a designer and how he's happy to be getting royalties from sneakers sold now.

What are your thoughts on Skepta's latest foray into footwear? Would you cop? The Skepta x PUMA Skope Forever DSM exclusive was released on June 15 at Dover Street Market for $200 and is available now.