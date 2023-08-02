Image Image Credit Appatunity Image Alt Nike Clogposite "Bright Cactus" Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The new Nike Clogposite in "Bright Cactus" gets a leg up on the mule trend taking over the sneaker industry. As a derivative of the iconic Nike Air Flightposite One, which is an extension of the beloved Air Foamposite series, the Clogposite has a lot of hype to live up to. Originally slated for a Fall 2024 release, its early arrival in this vibrant hue perfectly aligns with summer's heat and is the precursor to the original silhouette -- the iconic "Metallic Gold" Flightposite -- coming this Holiday season. Let's get into this week's official “Kickin' Facts” review. See below.

The Clogposite stays true to its slip-on mule silhouette with a neoprene upper completely covered in an eye-catching neon hue aptly named "Bright Cactus.” Although it is monochromatic, the shade fades a bit throughout. It is slightly lighter on its synthetic tongue and a dash darker by the midfoot, with a translucent outsole for a nice finishing touch. Pops of “Picante Red,” courtesy of the iconic Swoosh on the tongue, add flavor to its already spicy build with mesh vents on the medial side. For sizing, it's advised to go up half a size, especially for those with wider feet.

Looking at the offering wholly, all eyes will be on the Clogposite performance-wise to see how it connects with the customer, especially ahead of the mule rollouts expected from other sneaker brands. My guess is that it'll fare well with fashion lovers and those who like to take risks – just like the Martine Rose MR4 mule. And for those who want to try the Clogposite, albeit in a safer colorway, there's a lighter pair also available now with a chrome version on the way!

What are your thoughts on the Clogposites? Are you feeling them? The Nike Clogposite "Bright Cactus" was released on June 18 and is available now for $140 at various retailers, including SNKRS.