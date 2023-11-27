Image Image Credit Appatunity Image Alt Air Jordan 5 Retro “Oreo” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When it comes to Jordan releases, there are certain numbers that I’m biased toward -- the 1s, 3s, 4s, 5s, 6s, 11s, and 16s are some of my favorite retro silhouettes, but I’m especially drawn to the 5s! It’s something about the 5s, which first debuted in 1990 and were inspired by the World War 2 Mustang fighter jet, that always catches my eye. Then, factor in its unique reflective 3M tongue and I’m sold! So, when the Jordan Brass decided to reissue the AJ5 Retro “Oreo,” originally released in 2013, I had to review them for “Kickin’ Facts”! Let’s get into this week’s detailed look at the aptly titled pair below.

The Air Jordan 5 Retro “Oreo” stays close to the original with its simple two-tone colorway that features a black suede upper with reflective mesh side panels and a white midsole with black speckles that resemble the classic Oreo cookie. It also has a plush and reflective silver tongue with the Jumpman logo and translucent, icy-blue gum outsoles that feature the signature Jordan logo. Lastly, the Oreo 5s have significant ankle support, thanks to its padded collar and internal cushioning system starring Nike Air technology that makes it suitable for both on and off-the-court activities.

It’s important to remember that all Jordans were initially intended for on-court performance, despite how they’ve been adopted by stylish wearers in everyday life. That duality is a direct testament to Michael Jordan’s global appeal and the design greatness of Tinker Hatfield, who masterminded the silhouette.

What are your thoughts on the offering, which – when they were first released in 2013 – celebrated the 23rd anniversary of the original silhouette? Would you cop? Let me know your thoughts.

The Air Jordan 5 Retro “Oreo” is available now at various retailers, such as Nike and GOAT.