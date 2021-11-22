Image Image Credit Appatunity Image Alt Nike x Social Status Dunk Mid "Free Lunch Strawberry Milk" Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

What's up, everybody? We’re officially halfway through the year and it’s the perfect time to take stock of what’s dropped so far. We’ve seen the usual batch of Jordans and Adidas -- both collabs and general releases, and even a few special pairs from niche names like Action Bronson with New Balance and Dingyung Zhang with Adidas. However, I wanted to stroll down memory lane and highlight a special pair of Dunk mids from Nike x Social Status called “Free Lunch Strawberry Milk.” The collaborative pair from founder James Whitner is easily one of the best Dunk Mids to come out in years!

Image Image Credit Appatunity Image Alt Nike x Social Status "Free Lunch Strawberry Milk" Dunk Mids Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Nike x Social Status “Free Lunch Strawberry Milk” Dunk Mid takes inspiration from the free lunch program, an initiative that is a staple in many underserved communities that supplies school kids with free meals. Aside from the community aspect, the program also encapsulates childhood memories and a certain playfulness that translates directly into the sneaker design. Its upper is a mix of soft pink hues -- reminiscent of strawberry milk -- complemented by tan and cream accents with velvety suede and smooth leather material combinations. Its standout details are its mini-Swoosh on the toe box and its unique semi-translucent and glossy Swoosh that features a cream milky finish that aligns with the strawberry milk theme and adds flair.

Image Image Credit Appatunity Image Alt Nike x Social Status "Free Lunch Strawberry Milk" Dunk Mids Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As far as branding and storytelling go, the Dunks feature dual Social Status and Nike logos on the tongue and insoles with special ingredients text on the heel counters of the sneakers displaying all the materials that they are made of. Altogether, the Dunks resonate not just for its aesthetic appeal, but also for its cultural significance. By highlighting the importance of community programs like free lunch, Nike and Social Status have created a product that goes beyond fashion by sparking conversations about social issues.

Image Image Credit Appatunity Image Alt Nike x Social Status "Free Lunch Strawberry Milk" Dunk Mids Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

What are your thoughts on the Nike x Social Status Dunk Mids? Would you cop? The Nike x Social Status "Free Lunch Strawberry Milk" Dunk Mids were released in 2021 and are available now at Stockx.com.