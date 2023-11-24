Image Image Credit Ronald Martinez / Staff via Getty Images, Sam Barnes / Contributor via Getty Images and Sebastian Frej/MB Media / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LeBron James, Sha’Carri Richardson, Giannis Antetokounmpo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Just a week before the Paris Olympic Games officially kick off, Nike launched its Winning Isn’t For Everyone campaign on Friday (July 19).

The accompanying video featured LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Serena Williams and Sha’Carri Richardson playing their respective sports over the backdrop of Willem Dafoe’s monologue.

“I have no empathy. I don’t respect you. I’m never satisfied. I have an obsession with power,” the actor stated. “I’m irrational. I have no sense of compassion. I’m delusional. I’m maniacal. Do you think I’m a bad person?” Other cameos in the 90-second clip included athletes like A’ja Wilson, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama.

“This is about celebrating the voice of the athlete,” Nike’s chief marketing officer Nicole Graham said, per Campaign US. “It’s a story about what it takes to be the best. It reminds the world that there's nothing wrong with wanting to win.”

Stephen Curry, James, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are among those playing for Team USA’s men’s basketball team in August. Simone Biles, Noah Lyles and Ashleigh Johnson will be respectively partaking in the gymnastics, track and field and water polo events.

NBC has tapped a wide array of celebrities ahead of the Paris Olympic Games. Earlier in the month, SZA and Biles competed in a handstand competition, with the “Love Galore” singer winning by only a couple of seconds.

“You’re like my wildest dream," the Top Dawg Entertainment songstress told the gold medalist before adding, "I was nowhere near as cool as you… I just have never seen anything like you — no one has."

Meanwhile, the broadcast network played into Megan Thee Stallion’s frequent use of horse motifs for its forthcoming equestrian events. During a November 2023 commercial, the Houston native pitched a “winged, fire-breathing, talking horse.” They also announced Snoop Dogg as a special correspondent in January.