The year 2023 was a monumental and reflective time for Hip Hop. The groundbreaking genre celebrated 50 years, as did a few of its iconic footwear counterparts like Timberland Constructs. Adding to that momentum, Puma teamed up with Rhude designer Rhuigi Villaseñor to launch a collaborative Suede “B-Boy” sneaker in pink. An icon of Hip Hop footwear, the Puma Suede's history as a style staple is well-documented in the community. The model was a favorite of breakdancers, graffiti artists, rappers, and fans alike. Let's get into this week's official “Kickin’ Facts” review of the commemorative pair.

The Puma x Rhuigi Suede "B-Boy" sneakers feature a smooth, pink suede upper punctuated with the iconic Formstrip in grey and aged midsoles that add a touch of vintage charm and character to the design. Chunky style and fat rope laces also add flair and nod to ‘80s Hip Hop fashion sensibilities as well as the legendary lore of the B-Boy dancer. Additionally, metallic gold accents on the details add a touch of luxury to the sneakers.

Branding is kept to a minimum with the Puma and Rhude logos on the tongue and the numbers 19 and 91 croc-embossed on the heel tab. Lastly, the shoes come in a decorative pinstripe box with gold accents that further highlight the alignment of the two brands for Hip Hop's momentous birthday.

Overall, the Rhude and Puma Suede “B-Boy” sneakers are a testament to the power of collaboration. They combine Rhude’s streetwear and luxury edge with Puma’s athletic heritage to deliver a shoe that’s both stylish and functional. For those who appreciate high-quality craftsmanship and trendsetting design, this offering is a solid addition to any collection. Cheers to the next 50 years!

The Rhude and Puma Suede “B-Boy” sneakers were released late last year in men's sizing and are available now at various resell sites.