Stüssy and Nike go way back! Not as far as 1971, the year Blue Ribbon Sports officially became Nike, or 1980, when Stüssy was founded, but far enough. Together, the two giants have released a plethora of collabs including Air Penny 2s, AF1s, Air Max 2013s, Air Zoom Spiridon Kukinis, and now for the first time, they’ve added an LD-1000 to the fray.

As a result, the lightweight retro running shoe gets a maximized and fresh update with a jolt of color and artistic details that highlight the design sensibilities of the two brands. Let’s get into this week’s official “Kickin’ Facts” review.

The Stüssy x Nike LD-1000 captivates, thanks to its eye-catching "Action Green" upper with mesh inserts and suede panels on the toe, vamp, eyestays, and matching laces. Its Swoosh, heel tab, lining, and outsole in black and midsole in “Sail” provide a complementing and contrasting balance to the sneaker, setting up its logo and written details for maximum visibility.

The beloved Stüssy logo is also clad in “Action Green” text against a black pull tab at its rear, while on its tongue, a written commitment to athletes replaces traditional logo branding. Lastly, the sneaker comes with two additional laces in black and white, and is housed in a cream color sneaker box with Stüssy logos all over it.

In a year when Nike has faced unfavorable criticism and dropped share prices, tried-and-true collabs like this are a sure way to get customers back on board. The joint effort consisting of "Action Green,” "Sanded Gold and Laser Fuchsia," and "Particle Grey" colorways also comes with sweatsuits and socks, so you can complete your Stüssy x Nike outfit head to toe! What are your thoughts on the latest collab between the two brands? Would you cop?

The Stüssy x Nike LD-1000 “Action Green” was released on July 19 in men’s sizing for $110 and is available now on the Nike website.

