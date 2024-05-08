Image Image Credit Appatunity Image Alt Air Jordan 3 “Desert Camo” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The WNBA is now more popular than ever, partly thanks to polarizing new faces like Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, and Kysre Gondrezick. It is also due to the league's commitment to empowering women in sports and celebrating their achievements. The Air Jordan 3 "Desert Camo" is a special edition release and the perfect example of that commitment, uniting the WNBA with one of the most recognizable sneaker brands in an eye-catching way while celebrating the league's growing influence and 2024 season. A season already packed with some of the league’s highest-attended games and viewership in history surely deserves its own Jordan silhouette! Let’s get into this week’s “Kickin’ Facts” review.

The Desert Camo 3s make no effort to blend in as one of the silhouette's most distinct-looking releases in recent years. Its design features a durable canvas upper with a desert camo print, combining hues of tan, brown, and ivory for a rugged and ready-for-war look. Key details include white embroidered Jumpman logos on the tongue, black Jumpman logos on the heel, and the sleek WNBA logo on the insoles. Additionally, a few splashes of orange also complement the shoe on its outsole, hangtag, and an additional set of laces. The shoe also displays a special, two-sided, orange All-Star hang tag that coincides with the WNBA All-Star Game played on July 20, and lastly, a special sneaker box with highlighted camo graphics.

The release of the Air Jordan 3 “Desert Camo” comes at a pivotal time for the WNBA as the league increases in cultural and mainstream significance. Its signature logo depicting a dynamic and athletic player in orange and white also highlights its difference from the NBA and appeals to a broader range of fans. The collaboration with Jordan Brand not only highlights this growth but also aligns with the wider trend of spotlighting women's fashion and appeal in the same vein as the NBA tunnel looks.



What are your thoughts on the latest Air Jordan 3? Would you cop?

The Air Jordan 3 “Desert Camo” was released in women’s sizing on July 19 for $200 and is available now at Nike.com.