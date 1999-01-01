Image Image Credit Appatunity Image Alt Nike Air Max SNDR “Canyon Gold” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Nike Air Max SNDR returns for a “SNDR Summer” as one of the year’s most anticipated sneakers. Last seen when they were originally released in 1999 as the Nike Air Sunder Max, the vibrant and innovative silhouette is now bolder than ever in a “Canyon Gold” colorway with a shortened name. While a quarter century is a long time to wait and it’s unusual for a beloved model to go that long without being reintroduced, hopefully, its lore and the forthcoming bevy of colorway offerings will be enough to jolt sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. Let’s get into this week’s official “Kickin’ Facts” review!

Clad in an explosive “Canyon Gold” hue, the Air Max SNDR features black overlays with reflective panels against its vibrant gold shroud atop the white midsole, one of the silhouette's defining features. Once you unzip the shroud, the numbers “6453” are revealed, referencing the last four digits of Nike’s office numbers worldwide, which also spell out Nike on a keypad. Innovation-wise, Max Air cushioning in the heel and Nike Air in the forefoot provide the signature comfort and bounce the silhouette is known for while mini Swooshes on the shroud and tongue complete its reintroduction. A lasting detail that also caught my eye is its outsole, which features intricate black and gold Braille-like patterns for a lasting walk-away impression.

The “Canyon Gold” Air Max SNDR release sets the stage for the “Hyper Pink and Black” and “Volt” colorways, which will drop next in August, followed by additional versions later in the year. What are your thoughts on the return of this beloved silhouette? Can they make a comeback popularity-wise and would you cop?



The Nike Air Max SNDR “Canyon Gold” was released on July 11 in women’s sizing for $180 and is available now at various retailers.