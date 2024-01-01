Image Image Credit Screenshot from “Blick Sum (Remix)” Image Alt Latto and Playboi Carti Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (Jan. 28), Latto decided to treat her fans to a remix of “Blick Sum,” complete with a new verse from Atlanta area peer Playboi Carti. “On the Southside coolin' with Alyssa, shawty my bestie, I got her sendin’ me vids, make it look nasty,” he boasted on the Kid Hazel, Ricci Riera, Evil Nani, and W$Kharri-produced offering. A matching visual courtesy of Hidji World and Gunner Stahl saw Latto performing the track at a carnival and linking with her collaborator next to a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The original version of “Blick Sum” can be found on Latto’s third studio LP, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, which was released in August 2024. That project contained a wealth of contributions from Young Nudy, Cardi B, Teezo Touchdown, Mariah the Scientist, Ciara, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. Before the year came to an end, the Clayton County representative hit the road alongside Mariah the Scientist and Karrahbooo for a tour in support of the album.

In an interview with Billboard, Latto spoke on the subject matter found on Sugar Honey Iced Tea and her maturation as an artist. “S**t, from 21 to 25, I feel like I became a woman,” she explained. “Everybody used to tell me, ‘Oh, when you turn 25, something is going to change in your brain.’ I really feel like it did. I’ve had new relationships, I bought my first house, signed deals [and] fell out with people. Every year that I’ve been in the industry, I feel like I’ve reached more success, so there’s just more s**t to talk about.”

Regarding the project’s title, the XXL Freshman alum continued, “One day... I just walked in the studio like, ‘Sugar Honey Iced Tea is the name of the album.’ People be trying to be messy and thinking it’s a response to something. I promise you, this is before any of that s**t. This is something that just felt southern to me. Where I’m from, we be like, ‘I’m the sugar honey iced tea!’”