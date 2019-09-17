Image Image Credit Icon Sportswire/Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images, and John Nacion/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ludacris, Latto, and DJ Khaled Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Nov. 20, Netflix's “Rhythm + Flow” will return for its second season, which will see T.I., Chance the Rapper and Cardi B replaced by Latto, DJ Khaled and Ludacris and the show’s judges. On Friday (Oct. 18), fans were able to check out an official trailer, which confirmed additional appearances from the likes of Big Sean, Remy Ma, GloRilla and Busta Rhymes.

"The ultimate Hip Hop competition series, ‘Rhythm + Flow,’ is back with an all-new panel of judges... on a mission to discover Hip Hop’s next superstar," read the clip’s description. “Set in the heart of Atlanta, GA, the series features hungry contestants from across the nation, each ready to prove they have what it takes to claim the $250,000 grand prize and the coveted title of Hip Hop’s rising star.”

The first season, which premiered in 2019, was packed with cameos from A-list rap and R&B stars, including Miguel, Quavo, Snoop Dogg, Anderson .Paak, Killer Mike, Ty Dolla Sign and the late Nipsey Hussle. While the competition was fierce, Inglewood talent D Smoke (who happens to be the brother of Top Dawg Ent. artist SiR) eventually proved victorious.

REVOLT previously asked D Smoke if he knew he’d win “Hustle + Flow.” “Heck no. A lot of people will say, ‘As soon as I saw you, I knew [you were] winning.’ I had no clue because it’s too many variables,” he stated. “It’s a lot of other rappers. I was confident I was going to make an impression every time I stepped up. That’s all I was focused on. But I didn’t know what would come into play.”

The Spanish-rapping star also revealed his biggest takeaway from taking part in the series. “One person has to follow their heart and stay true,” he expressed. “[There are] times in the show I said, ‘No’ to production because they’ll give me instructions on what to do on camera. I said, ‘You can’t tell me what to do on camera.’”