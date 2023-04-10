Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Omarion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Omarion has cemented his legacy as a multifaceted talent in entertainment, showcasing a career that has spanned decades in music, acting, and cultural influence. Rising to fame as the lead singer of the R&B group B2K, he solidified his status as a solo artist with chart-topping hits like "Ice Box" and "Touch." Beyond music, Omarion has demonstrated his versatility in acting, starring in films such as You Got Served and Somebody Help Me, which became cult classics among his fans. Now, Omarion is stepping into an exciting new role as the lead in “Wild Rose,” an original drama series from AMC Networks’ ALLBLK. In this gripping narrative, he stars as Roosevelt, aka Rose, a charismatic hitman who balances his family’s facade of running a nonprofit with their secret life as an elite assassin agency. The stakes intensify as Rose navigates a web of betrayal and secrets while searching for his missing wife and daughter. Created by Deji LaRay, the series promises a thrilling mix of action, suspense, and family drama, showcasing yet another dimension of Omarion's evolving artistry.

REVOLT had the exclusive opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of all the action on the set of “Wild Rose,” capturing Omarion in his element as he brings this dynamic character to life. During the conversation, Omarion opened up about his enduring legacy and his ability to continually reinvent himself. He also teased the Millennium Tour in 2025, which promises to be a celebration of his iconic contributions to music and entertainment. Reflecting on his journey, Omarion shared insights on personal growth, revealing how he's learned to embrace certain aspects of fame that used to trouble him. With a career marked by reinvention and resilience, Omarion’s next chapter promises to be as compelling as the stories he brings to the screen.

The concept of balancing morality with a dark profession is a unique narrative. As both the star and a producer of “Wild Rose,” how did you ensure that the show's tone and storytelling struck the perfect balance between action, drama, and the deeper philosophical questions it raises?

Shout out to my team – when on a show, it’s never about one person. It’s really about a collective of people that can not only support you and do your job, but someone like me that's wearing many hats. I completely trust in my team, so I'm able to be an executive, sit in on meetings, give my two cents, and then I'm able to focus as an actor, which is a balancing act. I wouldn't recommend it for everyone. This is something that I've grown into as an entertainer, as a businessman. From Deji LaRay to the OWW staff and everyone a part of this project, I have to give props to because we're kicking something new off – this is not something that is in the marketplace currently. With a solid team, you can accomplish anything. I don’t want to say as heavy of a lift, but the load is lightened because I have other professional people and people that are skilled.

What's one thing that used to bother you that took you a minute to be unbothered about now?

I feel that when people are done wrong, that sometimes we take it very personally. What I've learned, what I've come to understand, and grown into is that a lot of the time, people are having their own issues and they're dealing with their own hardship, and sometimes they don't know what to do – you just end up being that person that helps them work through that. One thing I was bothered about personally is why would this person do this to me? But growing to learn they would do that to anyone and take it out on anyone. I can’t help you with that and you got to work that out on your own. Just not take things personally, it's a very hard thing to do, especially when you're emotionally invested in someone and you feel betrayed or you feel disrespected. Maturity has taught me, just don't take things personally.

What’s one personal milestone or achievement that the world might not recognize as pivotal but that symbolizes a defining moment for you as an artist and a person?

My 40th birthday actually – 40 is the new 20 because it’s double 20 (laughs). When you’re in your twenties, you’re young, vigorous, you have plans, and ideas. During my twenties, I was entertaining. I'm one of the few entertainers that grew up in the world, in the world's eye so young. To finally be that age where people will honestly give me reverence and respect due to my work feels good because as a young man you always want to be respected and viewed as being mature. As you get 40, there's still somebody 60 that's just like, you're still my baby (laughs). This doesn't change nor will it ever end.

Your journey from Young Money to Maybach Music was a unique pivot. How did moving through these iconic labels expand your perspective on the business side of music, and is there a key business decision from that era that you’re particularly proud of?

I'm a person that understands the importance of being in the moment to be present. I would say there are things in the past that I'm happy about, but I'm more excited for the future. I'm more excited for now. There’s definitely moments in business where I have had to pay for those lessons, like not understanding contracts, which is the typical thing that a lot of artists go through because they're so focused on creativity. For my experience, just finally getting the grip on how important the process of doing great business and being in alignment [is]. I feel like now it's truly important to be connected with people that share the same goals. Like, for instance with Maybach Music or Young Money, being a part of those labels would seem like a great fit and then you get in a situation, and then it's like, oh, this is not really fitting or aligning for you. I've learned from those situations, but I've had so many great moments, and I'm looking forward to the new ones and the next level. The most amazing thing about being an entertainer is there's always something new to do. I love that this is my purpose because I can constantly just keep getting better.

The Millennium Tour has been wildly successful, touching fans from multiple generations and you’re going back on tour in 2025. What do you think the tour tapped into emotionally for fans, and how has the experience of performing those classics again impacted you?

Being a creative and curator of the Millennium Tour, I'm gonna just go ahead and dub myself the king of the Millennium Tour. I've been there since the beginning – being a part of a moment to really bring that nostalgia on the planet feels good because if you recall, before the Millennium Tour, there wasn't a lot of shows that represented, you know, our class of music, which is early 2000s – I want to put a little freak on it now. Nostalgia is something that brings you back into that time when you heard those first records. This Millennium Tour is kind of just bringing those worlds, you know, together again. People can expect great performances and I also have a new album coming out as well. The new album will be more mid-tempo to up-tempo records. We’re getting back to the classic performance of Omarion. I’ll be performing some of the new records on the tour.

Fans have been asking for another joint album with Bow Wow. Could we possibly see that happen at some point and is there anyone else in today’s time you could see yourself collaborating with?

I feel like the reason why that album was so special was because we spent so much time together. We were in the studio going song to song. There are some dope rappers but not a lot of them have substance. I would say, for it to happen, I just would have to figure out who I really vibe with and what it would really sound like for the viewers, for the listeners.