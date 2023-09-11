Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Wizkid and Tems Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

An artist and a producer brainstorming together to cook up a record is the standard. However, it becomes a magnetic force when the two entities naturally share the same vision when it comes to music. Moreover, an artist and producer can team up and make a hit, but it doesn’t guarantee there is a level of chemistry between the two that leads to longevity. Specifically, in the space of African music, there have been countless long-standing partnerships that exemplify the power of maintaining rapport in the music business.

Below are nine African artist and producer duos who make creating hits look easy.

1. Wizkid and P2J

Wizkid and P2J’s collaborations extend back to 2016 when Wizkid featured on Tiwa Savage’s “Bad.” After working together on SoundMan Vol.1 and The Lion King: The Gift, P2J produced the majority of Made in Lagos including co-producing the global hit “Essence” featuring Tems. The close partnership also went on for More Love, Less Ego, Wizkid’s fifth studio album.

2. Rema and ThisizLondon

Rema and ThisizLondon became a force to be reckoned with following Rema’s debut studio album, Rave & Roses. ThisizLondon produced more than half of the album, including co-production of the global massive single “Calm Down.” Moreover, he is behind “Soundgasm” and “Charm.” Rema and ThisizLondon rejoined forces for Rema’s Ravage and HEIS.

3. Asake and Magicsticks

Asake and Magicsticks first became a dynamic duo in 2022 for Ololade. The debut EP featured Asake’s breakout singles “Omo Ope,” featuring Olamide, and “Sungba.” Within the same year, Asake released his debut album, Mr. Money With The Vibe, which was produced entirely by Magicsticks. Their collaborative work carried on for Asake’s Work Of Art and Lungu Boy.

4. Tyla and Sammy SoSo

In 2023, Tyla released her breakout hit “Water.” The Grammy-winning song was produced by Sammy SoSo. In addition, the Ghanaian producer worked on the majority of the South African star’s self-titled debut album. Sammy SoSo is also credited on TYLA +, the deluxe version of her debut.

5. Tems and Guilty Beatz

While Tems is a self-taught producer, she has worked alongside several producers. Among the most notable is Guilty Beatz. He produced more than half of her EP, If Orange Was A Place. Following the 2021 release, the Ghanaian producer worked closely with Tems for her debut album, Born in the Wild (“Love Me JeJe,” “Me & U,” “Burning”).

6. King Promise and KillBeatz

Since 2016, KillBeatz has been a go-to producer for King Promise. The hits spawned from the two include “Oh Yeah,” “Selfish,” CCTV,” and “Terminator.” The latter hit reached over 200 million global streams in 2024. Apart from King Promise’s albums, they have worked together on KillBeatz’s EP, Love and Happiness.

7. Diamond Platnumz and S2Kizzy

Hailing from Tanzania, Diamond Platnumz is one of the biggest artists to come from East Africa. S2Kizzy is one of the producers he’s often teamed up with in the studio. The Tanzanian producer has been instrumental in Diamond Platnumz’s record label, Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB). Their joint catalog features “Komasava (Comment Ça Va),” “Shu!,” “Nawaza,” and more.

8. Victony and Ktizo

Ktizo, composed of Hoodini and DJ Notorious, have been on the ride of Victony’s rise from the early stages. After producing for the Nigerian singer’s two-track project, Dark Times, the two worked on his Outlaw EP (“Jolene,” “All Power,” “Outlaw”). The signature sound they have created together continued on Victony’s debut studio album, Stubborn. In addition to the title track, Ktizo worked on “Everything,” “Oshaprapra,” “History,” “Pier 46,” and “Street Affair.”

9. Kizz Daniel and BlaiseBeatz

Kizz Daniel and BlaiseBeatz have been a force since the release of Barnabas in 2021. Following the release of the EP, the Nigerian talents returned for Maverick. The biggest hit to date from Kizz Daniel and BlaiseBeatz is “Buga” featuring Tekno. Other hits include “Cough (Odo),” “No Wahala (Remix),” “Twe Twe,” and “Lie.”