Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Olandria at Variety Power of Young Hollywood 2026 Presented by Disney+ held at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles At Beverly Hills on August 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Fans sparked the "Olatember" trend online to build anticipation for Olandria Carthen at NYFW 2026.

Olandria’s upcoming schedule includes Create & Cultivate and possibly other notable fashion events this September.

The story highlights major fan responses and notable moments from Olandria's previous Fashion Week appearances.

September is a really big month for fashion, and if the internet is anything to go by, Olandria Carthen, too. On Tuesday (Sept. 1), fans of the “Love Island USA” Season 7 star trended “Olatember” on social media ahead of her potentially popping out for New York Fashion Week, which begins next Thursday (Sept. 10).

“Olatember is officially hereee,” she wrote on X, with Ngozi Edeme (aka Painted by Esther) further fueling the rumors by quote-tweeting her post: “Let’s ‘av it.” They clearly aren’t the only ones excited, either, with Olandria's followers flooding the platform with more than a thousand tweets, many of them speculating about what she could wear or whose fashion show she might sit front row at.

“#Olatember dressed in Schiaparelli, wearing a custom Tom Ford suit, and attending Mugler, Elie Saab, and Vivienne Westwood,” one X user penned, while another shared a GIF from Druski’s Forex traders skit with the caption: “Me walking into #Olatember ready to eat all my high fashion food and wear all my supporting a trailblazer hats.”

Someone else said, “I just know our Queen Olandria is going to make history once again. With Fashion Week and so many exciting events, appearances, and new looks coming up, September is about to be one for the books!”

What fans are hoping to see from Olandria during “Olatember”

For anyone curious about what all the excitement is about, in addition to Olandria possibly making her way to NYFW, she’s also slated to speak at Create & Cultivate, which runs from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20 in Los Angeles. Afterward, we could very well see her take on Milan Fashion Week from Sept. 22 to Sept. 28, immediately followed by Paris Fashion Week through Oct. 6. We’ll just have to wait and see!

“Looking forward to hearing more about The [Beau] Château renovations! #Olatember,” one fan’s tweet read, seemingly referring to the Château de Lésigny located southeast of Paris. A separate account emphasized that their biggest hopes for the month include “a lot of peace for my Ola bookie and definitely a lot of moments of me being gagged!” Hopefully everyone’s wishes come true, but until then, scroll down for more of our favorite reactions.

A brief look back at Olandria’s biggest Fashion Week moments

As some people may remember, Olandria made her NYFW runway debut last September, strutting down the catwalk for Sergio Hudson. Around that same time, she popped up at shows for Alexander Wang and Theophilio, among others. Scroll down for a look back at some of her fashion week moments.

Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Olandria Carthen walks the runway at the Sergio Hudson Fashion Show during September 2025 New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2025 in New York City Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit XNY/Star Max / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Olandria Carthen is seen on September 12, 2025 during New York Fashion Week in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Lexie Moreland / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Olandria Carthen at the Alexander Wang fashion show as part of Spring/Summer 2026 New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2025 in New York, New York Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top