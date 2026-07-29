Image Image Credit Brianna Bryson / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Olandria attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Olandria Carthen, the woman you are! Since graduating from “Love Island USA” Season 7, the reality star has become a bona fide social media sensation, model, muse, and, in many ways, a walking billboard for so many brands we're suddenly adding to our wish lists thanks to her.

Not long after leaving the villa, she partnered with brands like DoorDash and Hyundai, the latter of which holds a special place in her heart since it was also the brand behind her first car. From there, she went on to work with some of the biggest names we know and love, including UGG, Poppi, Barbie, and Sephora. Of course, we’ve also gotten a few Olandria collaborations, namely her sold-out Brandon Blackwood collection that everyone was scrambling to get their hands on.

There are already so many to choose from — with plenty more surely on the way, considering she is an influencer after all — so REVOLT rounded up 14 of Olandria’s best brand deals and partnerships, in no particular order. Take a look below!

1. Brandon Blackwood

If you were able to get your hands on Olandria’s Brandon Blackwood collaboration when it first dropped, we both love and envy you. Her fans reportedly crashed the website and sold out the collection in just 10 minutes, proving just how much influence she carries in fashion. It featured four different styles available either in a classic black or two shades of pink. Note to self: Turn on post notifications and have that card ready the next time an Olandria collaboration drops.

2. Barbie

They don’t call Olandria “Bama Barbie” for no reason. For the doll company’s first-ever appearance at Coachella, they tapped the “Love Island USA” alum for its “You Can Be Any Barbie” campaign. Of course, she wore all pink in honor of the collaboration. “I worked with my whole team to conceptualize all my glam looks. Very Barbie coded!” she told ELLE. “The final look is everything! We wanted it to play into the latex to give the fit a ‘toy’ feel.”

3. Poppi

When it first launched in 2020, Poppi swept the culture — and grocery aisles — for its soda packed with probiotics and a surprisingly low amount of calories. Fast forward to 2026, the brand tapped Olandria for the limited-edition return of its Punch Pop flavor, which came in a fitting “Love Island”-themed can. As you can imagine, the accompanying swimsuit photos were the bomb!

4. Hyundai

Olandria’s Hyundai Sonata was there for her first job, first heartbreak, and the moment she first started figuring out life on her own. Fittingly, once she came home from the villa, Hyundai hooked her up with a Palisade featuring a peanut butter leather interior. “Same brand, new chapter!” she captioned the post.

5. Visa

Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Visa enlisted Ola to give fans the chance to win tickets and other prizes. The best part? All you had to do was be a Visa cardholder to enter. “You know I’m already thinking about my game day fit, obviously, and who knows, you might spot me at a game soon,” she told her millions of followers.

6. Netflix

Who remembers when Netflix changed its Instagram bio to “BRIDGERTONLANDRIA”? It’s a shame she didn’t appear in the series itself, but she still managed to steal the show (pun fully intended) at the Season 4 premiere in Paris. For the occasion, the reality TV star stepped out in a strapless black gown by Rahul Mishra, complemented by a lacy black headpiece.

“LADY OLANDRIA ARRIVES TO THE BRIDGERTON BALL,” Netflix tweeted. Strong Black Lead followed with, “Dearest Readers, what’s a ball without a most dazzling surprise? Our diamond of the season, Olandria, has officially made her entrance.” Looking back, they were completely justified. In our opinion, some of the greatest brand activations are often the ones that don’t feel like activations in the first place.

7. McDonald’s

While we unfortunately didn’t get the Olandria Meal — see our list of the many celebrities who’ve partnered with Mickey D’s — during her first collaboration with McDonald’s, she did help the fast-food chain launch its “First Job Confessional” initiative. In exchange for sharing their first-job story, participants had the chance to win a free McDonald's meal.

So, what exactly does Olandria have to do with McDonald’s? “My mom actually worked at McDonald's being a single mother of three. McDonald's is a great piece to our household," she explained in the clip.

8. UGG

We know the Olandria name puns are probably wearing thin by now, but UGGlandria was really cute, if we do say so ourselves. For the 2025 holiday season, she modeled in the brand’s Fluff Momma campaign, which brought back the ’90s silhouette in black, pink, and several other colors.

9. Reebok

We absolutely love when two of our favorites come together, and in this case, Olandria got to model Angel Reese’s signature Reebok sneaker. "IT’S OLAVEMBER," Reese wrote in the comments with a brown heart emoji. Though they didn’t share the camera for the campaign, the WNBA star and Bama Barbie did sit down together for the “Unapologetically Angel” podcast episode that dropped the same day.

10. Jose Cuervo

For the second year in a row, Jose Cuervo returned as the official tequila partner of “Love Island USA," and it certainly didn’t do so in a small way. In a commercial inspired by the show’s Heart Rate Challenge, Olandria asks a group of muscular men to “impress” her, only to turn them all down in favor of, you guessed it, a margarita. “Sorry, boys. My head only turns for a Cuervo margarita,” she says at the end.

11. Sephora

We don’t have the exact sales figures, but something tells us Olandria sent Sephora sales soaring with everyone chasing after recreating her signature blush look. So, it only made sense that for Black History Month, she shopped some of her favorite Black-owned brands after hours at the retailer, including Fenty Beauty, Danessa Myricks, and Topicals.

12. Jo Malone London

In case you’ve ever wondered what Olandria smells like, apparently the answer is very good. Jo Malone enlisted her to promote its “Yuzu Zest” perfume, inspired by the fizzy brightness of the citrus fruit. If Ola says it’s “impossible not to love,” then yes, we’re prepared to pull out our cards for that price tag.

13. DoorDash

While we may not be able to get our groceries and goodies hand-delivered to us by Olandria herself (one can only dream!), she and Nic did team up with DoorDash during college football season. While Nic admittedly “did not know what to expect” in terms of his first time attending a game, he left understanding why Olandria is “such a huge college football fan.”

14. MAC

When it comes to makeup, few people are as iconic as Olandria — except, perhaps, Painted by Esther, whose client list includes Tyla, Saweetie, and plenty more. The two came together for the May 2026 issue of MAC Cosmetics’ MACzine, and after seeing the results, we’d be surprised if you didn’t love it as much as we do.