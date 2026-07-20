Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake performs during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in extra time, with Ferran Torres scoring the match’s only goal.

Social media users revived the “Drake curse” theory, joking that teams he publicly backs tend to lose.

The wager carried a potential $5.175 million payout if Argentina had won.

To the delight of many and the disappointment of others — though perhaps no one felt the loss more than Drake — Spain won the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final. On Sunday (July 19), Ferran Torres scored in the second half of extra time to secure a 1-0 victory over defending champion Argentina.

Unfortunately for the “Hotline Bling” artist, the result cost him a potential $5.175 million payout after he placed a $1.5 million bet on Argentina. It may even rank among his biggest soccer losses to date. Just days before the match, he shared his Stake betting slip with the caption, “What’s that saying??? Better luck next time… Say less,” referencing the $1 million wager he made in 2022.

It’s a decision he may regret in hindsight, but at least his next presumably million-dollar bet on Argentina could make the third time the charm. In the comments section of the Toronto rapper’s post, one Instagram user hilariously wrote, “The Drake curse is still very much alive and well.” Another said, “Whatever Drake bets… just bet the opposite.”

Image Image Credit Europa Press Sports / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Drake is seen during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match between Portugal and Croatia at Toronto Stadium on July 02, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

What is the “Drake curse,” and how did the fan theory begin?

For anyone unfamiliar with the term “Drake curse,” it’s basically the fan theory that any team Drizzy publicly bets on is destined to lose. In 2025, REVOLT reported that he lost a whopping $8 million in a single month — not that it would put much of a dent in the pockets of one of the richest rappers in the world.

One of his more recent wagers saw him put $1 million on Conor McGregor to defeat Max Holloway at UFC 329. Despite entering with +185 odds, the Irish welterweight lost. In all fairness, Drake has won quite a few bets, too. Just last month, he scored $1 million when Canada defeated South Africa 1-0 in a Round of 32 match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Inglewood, California.

A look at Drake’s massive 2026 so far

Betting aside, The Boy is in the middle of a triumphant 2026, especially after releasing his ICEMAN trilogy in May. The aforementioned LP surpassed BTS and Noah Kahan for the year’s longest-running No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, and chances are it would’ve extended its four-week streak had Olivia Rodrigo not returned with you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

There’s still plenty of time left in the year, so maybe we’ll get to see him tour the United States and Canada sometime soon. In 2025, he hit the road in Australia for the “Anita Max Win Tour,” which was cut short before completing its full run. He later traveled across Europe for his co-headlining “$ome $pecial $hows 4 U Tour” with PARTYNEXTDOOR.