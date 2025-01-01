Image Image Credit Cole Burston/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake and son at a Toronto Raptors game Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Drake admitted to losing over $8 million gambling in just one month.

He followed that loss with an $800K bet on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals.

He’s reportedly also working on a new solo LP, which speculators have dubbed Iceman.

Drake is once again putting his money — and pride — on the line.

On Wednesday (June 18), the Toronto superstar revealed that he’s lost more than $8 million in the past month from sports bets, shedding light on what he called “the other side of gambling.” Posting a screenshot of his account stats in an IG story, Drake appeared to be in the red across all recent time frames.

“Losses are so fried right now,” he wrote. “I hope I can post a big win for you all soon ‘cause I’m the only one that has never seen a max... These guys max once a week.”

While he didn’t share which specific bets led to the eye-watering total, both the NBA Playoffs and NHL Playoffs have dominated the sports calendar in recent weeks. Earlier this month, he dropped $750,000 on a cricket match, backing Royal Challengers Bengaluru to defeat the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Drake’s $8 million gambling loss comes amid Stake partnership and high-profile NBA bets

The rapper’s losing streak coincided with his $100 million endorsement deal with online gambling platform Stake, where he regularly shares bets and streams alongside figures like Adin Ross and xQc. The partnership kept Drake at the forefront of celebrity sports betting, even as the results haven’t gone his way.

Despite the steep losses, Drake hasn’t stepped back from gambling. His next play? A total of $800,000 wagered on Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals, where the Oklahoma City Thunder hold a 3–2 series lead over the Indiana Pacers. He placed $600,000 on a straight Thunder win and added $200,000 on a 6–10 point victory margin, a more precise bet with higher odds.

Drake’s bet on the Thunder continues his pattern of making bold moves on headline sports events. The team — led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren — dominated Game 5 with a 120–109 victory, giving Drake hope for a much-needed bounce-back. He even tagged Gilgeous-Alexander on Instagram with the caption, “Check that box, Shai,” suggesting he wants the star to deliver.

Drake’s high-profile losses have fueled talk of the infamous “Drake Curse” — a longstanding joke about his public support jinxing teams and athletes. From the Toronto Raptors and Edmonton Oilers to Canada’s national soccer team and even Shohei Ohtani, many of Drake’s favorites have suffered major setbacks after his endorsements.

Drake is reportedly prepping the world for a new solo LP

In addition to betting, he’s also back in album mode. Fans speculate his next project may be titled Iceman, a name teased on Instagram, following his recent PARTYNEXTDOOR collaboration Some Sexy Songs 4 U. During a Kick livestream, he confirmed the solo album is on the way: “Working on a new album — it’s a slap.”

With Game 6 tipping off Thursday (June 19), only time will tell whether Drake’s Thunder bet pays off—or adds another chapter to his costly run at the sportsbook.