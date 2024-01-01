Image Image Credit Andrew Lahodynskyj / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Dec. 23), Drake hopped on social media to announce an upcoming livestream perfect for the holidays. Thursday (Dec. 26), he and internet personality Adin Ross will join forces for a “Drizzmas Giveaway,” which comes courtesy of the online casino Stake. Fans have the opportunity to win some impressive gifts, including a romantic vacation, the choice of a Lamborghini or Mercedes G-Class SUV, a year’s worth of rent and the opportunity to witness Drake live during his “Anita Max Win Tour” in Australia. Also spotted were hefty cash prizes, one of which was $100,000 for a lucky Toronto artist or entrepreneur.

In a short clip shared on Instagram, the Canadian star reminisced about his visual for “God’s Plan,” which consisted of blessing several unexpecting Miami, Florida, residents with varying donations. “People often ask me what was the best day of my life. And there’s so many memories with family, album releases, shows [and] fans showing a deep appreciation for the craft,” he stated. “But my answer is the same every time. The two days that I shot ‘God’s Plan’ were the best days of my life.”

Drake continued, “The joy that I experienced on those days, making other people happy, you know, changing their week, or their month or their year was an irreplaceable feeling. And that’s why, this Dec. 26, Stake, along with me and Adin Ross, are doing the biggest streaming giveaway of all time.” Near the end, OVO artist Smiley made a humorous cameo appearance.

Drizzy’s charity plans are likely a welcome break from his legal battle against Universal Music Group, Spotify and iHeartRadio. As REVOLT previously reported, the For All The Dogs star filed petitions accusing the aforementioned entities of colluding to bolster the sales and streams of Kendrick Lamar’s scathing diss track “Not Like Us.” In addition to allegations of illegal schemes, Drake claimed defamation over lyrics that falsely labeled him and his crew as sex offenders.