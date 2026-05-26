Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Drake’s “Janice STFU” opens atop the Billboard Hot 100, marking the latest chart milestone in his catalog.

A total of 42 songs from the ICEMAN trilogy appear on the Hot 100 dated May 30, 2026.

He claims nine of the Top 10 spots and extends his all-time Top 10 record on the chart.

The numbers are finally in for Drake’s ICEMAN trilogy. On Tuesday (May 26), following an extended holiday weekend, Billboard reported that the Canadian rapper’s “Janice STFU” debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100, with a massive 42 tracks total appearing on the chart dated May 30, 2026.

The self-proclaimed 6 God also claimed nine slots in the Top 10, save for the No. 5 position occupied by Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas.” His Future reunion “Ran to Atlanta” arrived at No. 2 while giving rapper Molly Santana a career first, followed by “Whisper My Name” and “Shabang” landing at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

Taking over the remaining spots from No. 6 onward are “National Treasures,” “Make Them Cry,” “Dust,” the Mustard-aimed “2 Hard 4 The Radio,” and “Make Them Pay.” Take a look below, then continue scrolling to see where the other records from ICEMAN, MAID OF HONOUR, and HABIBTI placed.

Here’s where Drake’s other ‘ICEMAN,’ ‘HABIBTI,’ and ‘MAID OF HONOUR’ songs landed on the Hot 100

It probably shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that the ICEMAN songs charted higher on the Hot 100, given that it’s the album fans had known about the longest. Outside of the aforementioned entries, several more records from the LP cracked the Top 25: “Plot Twist” (No. 11), “B’s On The Table” with 21 Savage (No. 12), “Burning Bridges” (No. 13), “What Did I Miss?” (No. 15), “Little Birdie” (No. 18), “Make Them Remember” (No. 19), “Make Them Know” (No. 21), and “Don’t Worry” (No. 23). The lone exception was “H** Phase” from MAID OF HONOUR, which reunited him with longtime collaborator Gordo for a more upbeat dance record.

Judging by the chart placements, HABIBTI seems to have been received a bit better than MAID OF HONOUR. The latter included last year’s “Which One” with Central Cee, gave plenty of people their introduction to Stunna Sandy on “Outside Tweaking,” and saw Drizzy join forces with Popcaan. See where the other Hot 100 entries landed below.

No. 28 – “WNBA”

No. 31 – “Firm Friends”

No. 34 – “I’m Spent” featuring Loe Shimmy

No. 35 – “Classic”

No. 36 – “Fortworth,” featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR

No. 39 – “Slap the City” with Qendresa

No. 41 – “Cheetah Print” with Sexyy Red

No. 42 – “Road Trips”

No. 43 – “High Fives”

No. 56 – “Gen 5”

No. 57 – “White Bone”

No. 61 – “Hurrr Nor Thurrr” featuring Sexyy Red

No. 63 – “Which One” with Central Cee

No. 65 – “Outside Tweaking” with Stunna Sandy

No. 67 – “True Bestie” with Iconic Savvy

No. 71 – “Rusty Intro”

No. 72 – “New Bestie”

No. 74 – “BBW”

No. 76 – “Amazing Shape” with Popcaan

No. 82 – “Prioritizing”

No. 85 – “Q&A”

No. 88 – “Goose and the Juice”

No. 92 – “Princess”

No. 93 – “Stuck”

How Drake made Billboard history on both the album and singles charts

Over the weekend, Billboard reported that ICEMAN debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 463,000 album-equivalent units. Drake also made history as the first artist to claim the chart’s Top 3 with new releases, thanks to HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR arriving at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

As for the “Ran To Atlanta” musician’s success on the Hot 100, he surpassed Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 songs by a male solo artist. He also extended his record for the most Top 10 entries of all time, bringing his count to 90 compared to Taylor Swift's second-place 69.