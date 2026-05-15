Image Image Credit Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Drake released three full-length projects at midnight: ICEMAN, MAID OF HONOUR, and HABIBTI.

Across more than 40 tracks, he addresses DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, and Kendrick Lamar.

Social media quickly filled with reactions, with listeners highlighting diss lines and collaborations with Future and 21 Savage.

On Friday (May 15) at midnight, Drake treated fans to his long-awaited ICEMAN, plus two additional projects: MAID OF HONOUR and HABIBTI. As expected, the Canadian rapper came ready to empty the clip on a few people he feels wronged him in recent years, including Rick Ross, A$AP Rocky and Kendrick Lamar, just to name a few.

He also opened up about some deeply personal topics, including his father Dennis Graham’s cancer battle and his lawsuit against Universal Music Group. On the collaboration side, he reunited with Future — along with 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, and PARTYNEXTDOOR — while also making room for relative newcomers like Molly Santana and Stunna Sandy.

Given the sheer surprise factor of dropping three albums and the countless digs across 40-plus tracks, social media had plenty to say — some good, some bad. Scroll down to check out the internet's reactions.

Drake’s three-album return leaves Spotify, Apple Music, and fans in shambles

Following the LP's release, several users said Spotify and Apple Music temporarily crashed under the pressure. “Mind you, the whole industry was against Drake, but The Boy still prevails,” one person wrote. Former NFL player Johnny Manziel added, “Not one… Not two… THREE albums on your head top. Nothing bigger than the f**kin’ owl.”

Fans are already unpacking Drake’s shots at DJ Khaled, A$AP Rocky, and more

Of course, listeners wasted no time combing through the projects for jabs, subliminals, and anyone who might’ve caught a stray. “I’ll take $500K, not a dinner, I never could learn s**t from none of y’all,” Drake rapped on “Whisper My Name,” seemingly referencing the long-running $500,000 or dinner with JAY-Z debate. Elsewhere, on “2 Hard 4 The Radio,” the Toronto native dished out, “Mustard heard about us, gotta catch up to the slaps / You ain’t had one since me and YG rapped / Facts, $900 million for the tracks / ‘Rack City,’ b**ch, we remember that.”

“Damn, that Khaled bar was filthy. S**t,” one tweet read, referring to Drake’s “Make Them Pay” lines: “The beef was fully live, you went halal, and got on your deen / And your people are still waitin’ for a Free Palestine / But apparently, everything isn’t Black and white and red and green.” Someone else joked about Drizzy “constantly smacking A$AP Rocky upside his head” with songs like “Burning Bridges” and “Firm Friends.”

Drake and Future’s reunion on “Ran to Atlanta” has listeners split

“Ran to Atlanta,” presumably named after Lamar’s “You run to Atlanta when you need a check balance” line from “Not Like Us,” finds Drake bringing in Future and Santana. It marks his first collaboration with Pluto since the 2024 beef.

“Drake and Future just like me and my ex,” one X user humorously said. Another claimed Pluto didn’t “wanna be stuck making them weak a** songs” with other rappers, so he hashed things out with Drake. One naysayer said the collaboration was “so mid” that Drake and Future “might as well go back to beefing.” Clearly, the reunion didn’t win everyone over, despite being one of the year’s biggest link-ups.