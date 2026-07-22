Image Image Credit Peacock / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LOVE ISLAND USA Season 7 -- "Reunion Special" Episode -- Pictured: (l-r) Olandria Carthen, Nicolas "Nic" Vansteenberghe Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

A source told People that distance and busy schedules contributed to the breakup, though the pair remain close friends.

The couple finished in second place on "Love Island USA" Season 7 behind Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, who also later announced their split.

Fans flooded X with reactions as more Season 7 couples confirm they are no longer together.

"Nicolandria" has apparently come to an end. On Wednesday (July 22), People reported that Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe have broken up just over a year after viewers were introduced to the bombshells on Season 7 of “Love Island USA.”

“The distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection,” a source close to the pair told the publication. “They still remain close friends. They share a deep love and respect for each other and will always support one another whenever possible.”

Carthen and Vansteenberghe may have placed second during the reality show’s most-watched season — trailing winners Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, who announced their split last year — but they were unquestionably one of social media’s favorite couples, especially after they left the villa.

Image Image Credit NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2175 -- Pictured: (l-r) "Love Island USA" finalists Olandria Carthen & Nic Vansteenberghe pose together backstage on Thursday, August 14, 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

How fans reacted to Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe’s reported breakup

Taking to X, one user wrote, “What’s gonna happen to the world now that Nic and Olandria ‘broke up’?” alongside a GIF of Tokyo Toni crying. Another person said, “Well, I don’t stan them [because] they’re a couple; I stan them because they’re two incredible people, so Nic and Olandria, I’ll be here regardless!”

As someone else pointed out, Carthen “built her brand outside of her couple with Nic,” so the breakup likely won’t slow down the steady stream of partnerships and opportunities she already has lined up. “Nicolandria was cool and all. They definitely changed the trajectory of ‘Love Island,’ but it was always OLANDRIA for me and always will be,” they added. Keep scrolling for more reactions.

Which “Love Island USA” Season 7 couples are still together?

Unfortunately, if the news turns out to be true, that would leave us with only two couples from Season 7 of “Love Island USA.” Taylor Williams and Clarke Carraway appear to still be on good terms, while Iris Kendall and TJ Palma made it clear during an April interview with Cosmopolitan that they’re “in this for the long haul.”

It certainly wouldn’t be the first time a “Love Island USA” breakup caught us off guard. In December, Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene — who appeared on REVOLT’s list of celebrity breakups that left us a little heartbroken — decided to bring that chapter of their relationship to a close.

Whatever happens next, we’re wishing both Carthen and Vansteenberghe nothing but the best.