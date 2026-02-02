Image Image Credit Brianna Bryson / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Nic Vansteenberghe attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Fame doesn’t always arrive quietly. Sometimes it enters through a screen, through a viral clip, or through a collective moment when audiences decide that they’re paying attention now.

For Nic Vansteenberghe, that moment came through “Love Island USA.” What followed, however, was something far more layered than a reality TV rise — it was the emergence of a love story that felt grounded, affirming, and unexpectedly resonant. Nic and Olandria Carthen didn’t just leave the villa as fan favorites, but they stepped into the cultural conversation as a couple who people wanted to study and support.

Their chemistry translated beyond the show, spilling into magazine features, fashion editorials, and carefully styled shoots that chronicled their post-show glow-up. But even amid the flash of visibility, it was the substance of their connection that kept people invested. The way they moved together felt intentional, and the way Nic spoke about Olandria felt different. In a culture where Black women are too often celebrated selectively, where they are desired but not protected, praised but not prioritized, the famed reality star’s public devotion struck a nerve.

The way Nic centers Olandria doesn’t lean into spectacle or savior narratives — it’s rooted in mutual respect, as he uplifts her intellect and he honors her presence, speaking of her as a partner, not an accessory. That kind of affirmation isn’t just romantic, but it’s radical in its consistency. From glossy magazine spreads to social media fascination, “Nicolandria” has become a wonderful sight for the world to see when it comes to bringing romance back.

Together, they embody a love story that feels aspirational without feeling unreachable. Their connection also resists the pressure to define itself too quickly. In a media cycle that demands labels, milestones, and outcomes, Nic and Olandria allow their relationship to breathe. That freedom to exist without constant explanation is part of what makes their love feel both modern and timeless.

As time passes, the substance of their connection has kept people invested. The way they moved together felt deliberate and the way they spoke about each other felt thoughtful. There was no rush to dominate narratives or turn their relationship into a constant headline. Instead, there was intention, listening, and a mutual respect that felt rare in a media landscape often driven by optics over honesty.

That grounding became especially clear in how they spoke about navigating attention in their day-to-day lives and not just red carpets or opportunities, but the reality of being recognized while moving through the world. In their interview for Glamour's holiday cover, when asked how they manage that visibility in a city like New York, Nic described how the attention has become part of his everyday rhythm. He acknowledged that there are moments when it feels strange, but even then, his response wasn’t dismissive — it was human and measured.

What’s compelling about their relationship is that it doesn’t feel rushed. There’s room for growth, for learning, and for becoming, and audiences sense that honesty. Their love story isn’t frozen in the glow of reality television — it’s evolving in real time, shaped by real-world choices rather than curated expectations.

Nic made an appearance on the carpet during the 2026 Grammy Awards and joined REVOLT for a chat where he shared his goals and wants for the new year, a few affirmations he wants Olandria to always remember, and a few key tips to the business-strategy he and Olandria followed after branching off from “Love Island USA.”

Read the conversation below!

What is something you’re looking forward to accomplishing? What do you want to check off your bucket list?

I want to DJ EDC Orlando. Modeling wise, maybe walk in a fashion show for New York Fashion Week in September. “Dancing With the Stars” is the biggest one, hopefully [I’ll] get cast for that in the next few months, we’ll see. I’ma turn on my moves for y’all, I’ma turn up.

We love the way you love Olandria. What are some affirmations you say to her that you never want her to forget?

You are beautiful. You are great. I’m proud of her every day. Especially when there’s a lot of hate in this world, to know that she is loved not just by me but by our families and a lot of fans.

You and Olandria are goals when it comes to your business strategy and being business-minded. People look at you both as a modern blueprint for what can be done after reality television. What are some of the key things that reality stars should consider when they want to branch off?

Well, thank you, first of all, I didn’t know we were the blueprint. But not sleeping, hustling. You know, there’s that short time frame to get a lot of stuff done. You have the platform to do anything creative that you want to do. Being authentic, that’s what people appreciate the most. I went in there not expecting anything, but I received everything I could have ever wanted.

Nic and Olandria’s journey from reality TV to real-world success continues to inspire fans who value authenticity and hustle. Whether it’s on the red carpet or behind the scenes, their bond remains a proud example of building something lasting — together.