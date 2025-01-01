Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images and Steve Granitz/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii and Ciara Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A few months out from her epic Grammy win, Doechii is keeping the momentum going with a headlining slot at the Create & Cultivate Festival, a highly anticipated event dedicated to women in business. Set to take place July 19 to 20 in Los Angeles, the two-day experience will bring together a powerful lineup of female innovators, disruptors and change-makers across industries.

Founded by powerhouse entrepreneur Jaclyn Johnson and currently led by CEO and co-owner Marina Middleton, Create & Cultivate has grown into a go-to platform for ambitious women navigating the corporate world. From its viral conferences to community-first tech resources, the brand continues to create space to build, scale and shine.

The festival is expected to draw more than 2,000 attendees and feature over 100 sessions ranging from keynotes and live podcasts to investor meetings, pitch competitions and pop-up markets. Joining Doechii will be Ciara, who is set to deliver the keynote speech. Other speakers include Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles, Proper founder Amanda Kloots, professional racecar driver Lindsay Brewer, Emmy-winning TV host Jeannie Mai and Paige DeSorbo of the “Giggly Squad” podcast.

A new era of women’s business festivals is here

According to Middleton, the festival is flipping the script on what professional experiences for women should look like.

“We’re pioneering a new type of event to better serve the needs of modern businesswomen,” she said. “Most women-focused event experiences focus exclusively on empowerment or are reserved for side events of large industry-specific conferences built only for industry optics. The Create & Cultivate Festival will break down industry barriers to unite a newly formed community of ambitious women across business, tech, sports, entertainment, hospitality, finance and culture.”

Doechii — who recently made history as only the third woman to win Best Rap Album at the Grammys for her genre-defying Alligator Bites Never Heal — feels like the perfect artist to represent this movement. She’ll hit the main stage at the end of the first day, closing out an event packed with gems for those looking to level up.

The Create & Cultivate Festival will also keep you immersed with AI

For those pulling up to the festival, there’s also an AI-powered tool called CONNECT that will match attendees with curated 15-minute one-on-one meetings, ensuring you don’t just get inspired, you leave with real plugs.

“With CONNECT, we're not just hosting the most unique event for women in business of 2025; we're ensuring it's the most productive for every woman attending,” Johnson explained. “The Create & Cultivate Festival is our most ambitious venture, set to become the annual must-attend event for women looking to elevate their careers, expand their network and make meaningful business connections.”