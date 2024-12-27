Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt OG Maco Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (Dec. 27), TMZ revealed that OG Maco passed away Thursday (Dec. 26) evening at the age of 32. The Atlanta talent was said to have been surrounded by family in a Los Angeles hospital at the time of his passing. He was hospitalized earlier this month after reportedly suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Sources shared with the publication that Maco’s condition deteriorated after falling into a coma. Despite doctors’ efforts, including attempts to conduct a proper brain scan and flush out toxins from his system, they were unable to revive him. TMZ added that family members flew in from out of town and were deeply shaken by the tragic passing.

Maco’s final days were clouded by rumors of his death that circulated on the internet. In response, his family shared an official statement on Instagram and Twitter.

“We want to inform OG Maco’s fans, friends, and supporters that he is currently in critical but stable condition. He is receiving the best possible care, and we are staying hopeful as he continues to fight,” the message read regarding his status at the time. “We kindly ask that you respect our privacy.” The announcement also made it clear that any updates would come directly from his official social media accounts. As of this article, no confirmation was provided regarding the rapper’s transition from those sources. [UPDATE: The official confirmation from his family can now be viewed below.]

Rising to fame with the viral success of “U Guessed It” in 2014, Maco was an avant-garde member of Hip Hop’s iconic blog era. His momentum earned the Quality Control alum a coveted spot on the 2015 XXL Freshman list alongside peers like Shy Glizzy, Fetty Wap, Vince Staples and K Camp. He continued to push the boundaries of music in subsequent years, even as he faced a battle with a flesh-eating disease and other notable health challenges.