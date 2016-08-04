Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt OG Maco Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Following rampant death rumors, the family of Atlanta veteran OG Maco took to social media on Monday (Dec. 16) to confirm the rapper’s health status. “We want to inform... fans, friends, and supporters that he is currently in critical but stable condition. He is receiving the best possible care, and we are staying hopeful as he continues to fight,” the message read. “At this time, we kindly ask that you respect our privacy, but if you would like to send any messages or have anything you wish to get to the family, please reach out via DM.”

The announcement continued, “Please note, all... updates regarding OG Maco’s health will come directly from his official social media accounts. This will be the only source for valid information. We thank you for your understanding, support, and continued prayers during this difficult time.”

As REVOLT previously reported, the XXL Freshman alum was transported to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after a self-inflicted gunshot wound. “He’s still on life support, still fighting,” his manager, Poppa Perc, stated to AllHipHop. “They are doing multiple tests on his brain and trying to let the swelling go down a bit, let his head heal a little bit, so they can do a procedure. Only immediate family is allowed at the hospital, but we’ve been getting updates.” Poppa Perc added that the two “were about to rebrand,” and his artist was planning a musical return “under a whole new alias.”

A product of Hip Hop’s blog era, the Quality Control alum found his way to fame with “U Guessed It,” a viral hit that spawned an eventual remix with 2 Chainz and inspired international artists like “It G Ma” star Keith Ape. He was also an arguable factor in the early successes of current heavyweights like Larry June and Doja Cat, the latter of whom was briefly signed to Maco’s OGG (Originality Gains Greatness) imprint. Prior to his apparent suicide attempt, the Southern lyricist was in a near-fatal car accident and battled the flesh-eating disease necrotizing fasciitis.