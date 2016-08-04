Image Image Credit Vivien Killilea / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt OG Maco Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

OG Maco is in critical condition following an apparent suicide attempt, his manager, Poppa Perc, confirmed on Friday (Dec. 13). The “U Guessed It” rapper was transported to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center shortly after being shot in the head.

“He’s still on life support, still fighting,” Poppa Perc told AllHipHop. “They are doing multiple tests on his brain and trying to let the swelling go down a bit, let his head heal a little bit, so they can do a procedure. Only immediate family is allowed at the hospital, but we’ve been getting updates.”

Upon finding Maco, his manager told the outlet, “I thought he was dead when I first saw him. We were about to rebrand and drop [new music] under a whole new alias. We need everyone’s prayers but don’t get your hopes up."

OG Maco first skyrocketed into popularity with 2014's “U Guessed It,” which peaked at No. 90 on the Billboard Hot 100 and later got a remix featuring 2 Chainz. He was among the first artists to sign to Quality Control Music, now home to Migos, Lil Yachty and Lil Baby, to mention a few, followed by him landing XXL's highly coveted Freshman Class in 2015.

Though OG Maco’s success under the aforementioned imprint didn’t go in the direction many would’ve hoped, he released subsequent projects like 2016’s For Scott, 2019’s Legends Live Forever and 2020’s Maco Got That Flame.

In 2016, OG Maco participated in REVOLT’s “Open Mic,” where artists speak about issues that matter to them the most. “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and it is obvious, now more than ever, that the beholder is the not-so-secret majority. If there is any hope for lasting and meaningful change, it must be as systemic and institutional as the forces against it,” he said.