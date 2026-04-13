Image Image Credit Joshua Applegate / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Offset performs onstage during day 5 at Summerfest 2025 at Henry Maier Festival Park on June 27, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Offset appeared at the University of Arkansas’ Rowfest days after being shot outside a Florida casino.

He entered the stage in a wheelchair before standing to perform songs like “Bad and Boujee.”

Authorities confirmed Lil Tjay was detained on a misdemeanor charge related to a prior incident, with his lawyer denying that he had any involvement in the shooting.

You can’t keep Offset down for long! Over the weekend, the KIARI rapper returned to the stage for the first time since being shot outside a Florida casino.

On Saturday (April 11), the Migos alum shared a video of himself being rolled onto the stage in a wheelchair at the University of Arkansas’ Rowfest. However, that ended up being just one part of a pretty unforgettable entrance — as he didn’t need it for long once the set got going.

Footage showed him standing up before running through songs like “Checkmate (Smooth)” and the platinum-selling “Bad and Boujee” with plenty of energy. Take a look below!

Fans had plenty to say about Offset’s wheelchair entrance at Rowfest

“REAL LOVE,” Offset wrote in the caption alongside a heart emoji. He also shared a few photos of his outfit, which consisted of a skull mask, a distressed long-sleeve featuring Timothy Carey’s The World’s Greatest Sinner, and Off-White x Air Jordan 1s.

Predictably, the comments section wasted no time cracking jokes about Offset ditching the wheelchair. “The wheelchair was a prop,” someone hilariously said, while another user jokingly claimed the “wheelchair had a seven-day free trial.” Considering the “Ric Flair Drip” hitmaker was hospitalized last Monday (April 6), it’s pretty amazing he’s already back up and moving around.

“This n**ga ain’t hurt,” DJ Whoo Kid added. Busta Rhymes, meanwhile, dropped a handful of fire emojis. Another person stressed, “I’m glad he’s able to be there and perform. Life is precious. He definitely had his guardian angel watching over him.”

More info on the Florida shooting that landed Offset in the hospital

It’s worth mentioning that Offset was discharged from the hospital just last Friday (April 10). As REVOLT previously reported, he suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot at the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

“Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and showed me love! I’m good… but I’m planning to be better!” the artist wrote in a handwritten message posted to Instagram shortly after his release. “I’m focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music... realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses… Life’s a gamble, and I’m still playing to win.”

Lil Tjay was taken into custody on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct-affray for being “involved in a fight prior to Offset getting shot,” the Seminole Police Department confirmed. After being released on a $500 bond, the New York rapper claimed he would “slap the s**t out of” the Grammy-nominated musician when reporters outside Broward County Jail asked him about the incident.

Before his release, Tjay’s lawyer, Dawn M. Florio, claimed he wasn’t involved at all in the situation. “Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources and verify the accuracy of any reporting before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors,” she wrote in a since-deleted statement.

At the time of publishing, authorities are continuing their work to identify suspects but haven’t provided any clear updates.