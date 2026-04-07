Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Offset attends the 4th Annual Toys 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity event on December 20, 2025 in Norcross, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Offset is in stable condition after being shot outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The rapper had just been greeting fans near the valet area before gunfire erupted.

Police detained two individuals and say the scene is secure as the investigation continues.

Offset was reportedly shot outside a South Florida casino on Monday (April 6) night — but just moments before, he was doing what he’s always done: showing love.

According to TMZ, the Atlanta native was inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, around 7:10 p.m., appearing relaxed and in a good mood. Witnesses told the outlet he stood near an exit, casually talking on his phone while keeping an eye on the valet area.

Fans quickly approached, and Offset didn’t hesitate to engage. He shook hands, posed for photos and held brief conversations with supporters. One witness reportedly described him as calm and friendly, with no indication that anything was about to go wrong.

Shortly after, that energy shifted when gunfire broke out near the valet area. TMZ first reported that Offset was shot and transported to a nearby hospital. A representative for the rapper confirmed to the outlet, “He is stable and being closely monitored.” The spokesperson also noted that he is “fine” and receiving medical care.

A representative for the Seminole Police Department told TMZ, “We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of [Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood] that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.”

Law enforcement responded quickly, per TMZ. “Seminole Police were on site immediately and the situation was contained quickly. Two individuals have been detained by police. The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal,” the statement continued.

Offset shooting adds to Hip Hop’s ongoing gun violence crisis

While Offset is expected to recover, the incident hits especially close to home. The former Migos member is still carrying the loss of Takeoff, who was shot and killed in 2022 at age 28. As REVOLT previously reported, the case is still unfolding, with Patrick Xavier Clark set to stand trial later this year. Prosecutors say they have key evidence, while Clark’s defense maintains his innocence and claims self-defense.

Moments like Monday night serve as another reminder of how quickly things can change — even in what feels like a controlled environment. One minute, Offset was greeting fans and taking photos. The next, he was being rushed to the hospital.

For now, fans are holding onto the same energy he showed them just moments before the shooting — love, gratitude and relief that he’s still here.