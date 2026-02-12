Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Jury selection in Patrick Clark’s trial is scheduled to begin on Nov. 5, with the trial starting Nov. 9.

Prosecutors cite surveillance footage and fingerprints as key evidence, while Clark’s defense argues self-defense.

The Rocket Foundation, launched in Takeoff’s honor, supports programs aimed at reducing gun violence in underserved communities.

The criminal case surrounding the death of Takeoff is officially moving forward.

According to KPRC 2 News, the trial for Patrick Xavier Clark, the man accused of killing the Migos star, is scheduled to begin Nov. 9. Clark’s lawyer, Letitia Quinones-Hollins, confirmed the date, noting that jury selection is set to start Nov. 5.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was fatally shot in the early morning hours of Nov. 1, 2022, during a private event at 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston. The rapper was 28 years old.

Authorities said the shooting occurred around 2:40 a.m. following an argument that broke out during or after a dice game involving Quavo — Takeoff’s uncle and fellow Migos bandmember. Videos that circulated online appeared to show Quavo walking away moments before gunfire erupted. Investigators later confirmed that the “Last Memory” hitmaker was struck during the shooting and pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were also shot and survived their injuries after being transported to hospitals in private vehicles.

Prosecutors allege that surveillance footage shows Clark pointing and firing a gun toward a group of people. Investigators have also said Clark’s fingerprints were recovered from a wine bottle left at the scene.

Clark’s defense team has pushed back on those claims. In a previous court appearance, Quinones-Hollins said, “He maintains his innocence. We do believe that he has a valid self-defense claim. I don’t think they can say with any degree of certainty that it was Patrick who actually fired the shot that took Takeoff’s life.” She has also argued that Clark was not involved in the initial dispute and was attempting to leave when the shooting began.

Honoring Takeoff’s legacy through The Rocket Foundation

Beyond the courtroom, Takeoff’s death continues to shape meaningful action. In 2022, Quavo launched The Rocket Foundation in honor of his nephew’s life and legacy.

Founded to address gun violence in underserved communities, the nonprofit is committed to investing in evidence-based community violence intervention programs. The organization aims to reduce shootings, support community care, and turn Takeoff’s tragic death into lasting change — starting in Atlanta, the city where Migos was formed.