Quavo is paying tribute to his late nephew and Migos bandmate Takeoff with the release of a new single titled “Dope Boy Phone,” which arrives on Friday (May 2). The track features posthumous vocals from the fallen rapper and was previewed by Quavo on social media with a brief snippet and a look at how the cover art came together.

In the video, Quavo is seen placing burner phones into a tray before wrapping them up to create the image now used as the single’s official cover — a symbolic visual that plays on themes of street life and digital surveillance.

Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed on November 1, 2022, outside a Houston bowling alley. He was only 28 years old. Authorities described him as an innocent bystander caught in the chaos of a dice game that turned deadly. Quavo, who was present at the time of the shooting, was not injured. The tragedy prompted an outpouring of grief across the music industry and forever changed the Atlanta rap family.

Quavo continues to mourn while keeping Takeoff’s legacy alive through music

On the second anniversary of Takeoff’s passing, Quavo took to Instagram to share two photos of them together, adding the caption, “Till infinity.” He also posted IG Stories with additional heartfelt sentiments for the late talent. Offset also paid his respects with multiple photos of him and Takeoff, highlighting how deep the wounds still are within the Migos circle.

The song “Dope Boy Phone” is the latest in a series of presumed tributes, following previous works like “Without You” and “Greatness,” both of which Quavo released in 2023 to process his grief and honor his nephew’s memory.

Gregory Jackson Jr. appointed president of the Rocket Foundation

Beyond the music, Quavo is continuing to channel his pain into purpose. As reported by Variety, he officially named Gregory Jackson Jr. as the new president of the Rocket Foundation — a nonprofit launched in Takeoff’s honor to address gun violence in underserved communities.

A gun violence survivor himself, Jackson previously served as Executive Director of the Community Justice Action Fund and was most recently Deputy Director for the now-defunct White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. There, he helped lead the charge behind the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and secured over $12 billion in public funding for violence prevention efforts.

His appointment comes just months after he joined Quavo, Takeoff’s mother, Titania Davenport, and Quavo’s mother, Edna Maddox, for a public discussion on the trauma of losing loved ones to gun violence. That conversation, titled “Turning Pain Into Purpose,” was hosted by the White House and served as a call to action for stronger community-led solutions.

“No family should suffer tragedy or trauma from gun violence like the family of Takeoff endured, but sadly over 40,000 do each year,” Jackson said. “The courage of Quavo, Titania, Edna and the entire family has been a true inspiration to me. It’s an honor to lead this foundation’s efforts to make our communities safer and honor the legacy of Takeoff.”

Quavo added: “I am thrilled to have Greg lead the charge for Rocket. He is a longstanding partner of the organization and our persistent work to end gun violence. I know my foundation and Takeoff’s legacy are in good hands with him.”