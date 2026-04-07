Image Image Credit Dave Benett / Contributor via Getty Images and Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Tjay attends the Lil Tjay premiere at Everyman Broadgate on October 11, 2024 in London, England and Offset performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena on June 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Offset was shot outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and is stable with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lil Tjay’s lawyer denied any involvement in the shooting and said reports suggesting otherwise are false.

Tjay was arrested on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge tied to a separate fight before the shooting.

Lil Tjay wasn’t involved in the shooting that left Offset wounded near a Florida casino on Monday (April 6) night, the “Calling My Phone” rapper’s lawyer said.

“We are issuing this release [regarding] false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, which [resulted] in non-life-threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos,” Dawn M. Florio, who represents the True 2 Myself artist, shared in an update via Instagram on early Tuesday (April 7).

She further confirmed Tjay “has not been shot” and was not “charged with any shooting.” The statement continued, “Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources and verify the accuracy of any reporting before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors.”

Florio’s remarks came on the heels of a viral video reportedly tied to the incident. It began making the rounds online shortly after initial reports emerged of Offset being shot near Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. While the Migos alum is “stable and being closely monitored,” according to his rep, the Bronx rapper was separately arrested and booked into Broward County Jail.

Why Lil Tjay was arrested after the Offset shooting in Florida

According to TMZ, Tjay was taken into custody on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct-affray and held on a $500 bond. Alongside a photo of his mugshot, the outlet also reported that the Seminole Police Department confirmed he was “involved in a fight prior to Offset getting shot.” A second person was detained but has not yet been charged.

“We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of [Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood] that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood,” authorities told TMZ.

Image Image Credit Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Offset performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena on June 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

We’re sending our best to Offset and hoping he makes a speedy recovery.