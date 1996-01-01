Image Image Credit Raymond Boyd / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tupac Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

June 16 is a day the culture will always remember. Tupac Shakur was born into a world that demanded resilience, and he answered with fire, purpose, and poetry. Raised by a revolutionary, sharpened by struggle, and shaped by art, Pac stood at the intersection of raw truth and undeniable talent. His presence in Hip Hop was immediate and unforgettable. He didn’t need permission to speak on police brutality, poverty, Black pain, or power — he made space for those conversations, whether the world was ready or not.

Pac’s impact didn’t end with his death in 1996. His influence has carried through every era of Hip Hop since. Artists today still quote him, study him, and model their activism after his. His face is printed on T-shirts, murals, and tattoos around the world. His lyrics are passed down like a family heirloom and his ideas live on in movements that fight for justice and equity.

Tupac Shakur wasn’t made for the background. His legacy is loud, complicated, and necessary. Here are 11 nostalgic photos that celebrate Tupac’s life, showing off the charm, style, and energy that made him a legend.

1. Look me in the eye

Image Image Credit Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tupac Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Who in this world could ever resist that smoulder? It’s the kind of energy that lights up the room and stops you in your tracks.

2. A forever type of love

Image Image Credit Gene Shaw / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tupac, Jada Pinkett-Smith Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Jada and Pac were never shy about sharing how much they cared for each other. He put it into words in “Jada,” where he wrote, “Are are the omega of my heart. The foundation for my conception of love. When I think of what a Black woman should be, it’s you that I first think of.”

3. Life of the party

Image Image Credit Steve Eichner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tupac Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

This picture screams the rapper’s signature swag. It says, “I pull up at the club VIP, gas tank on E, but all drinks on me! WIPE ME DOWN!”

4. Lyricism at its finest

Image Image Credit Al Pereira / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nas, Tupac, Redman Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Imagine being in the room while these three GOATs (Nas, Tupac, and Redman) partied. Did the crowd even realize they were living through Hip Hop history?

5. “Everything been otay” *Kendrick voice*

Image Image Credit Ron Galella / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tupac Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The fact that this fit still goes hard today says it all. He wasn’t just a music icon — he set the tone in fashion too.

6. A duo you didn’t know you needed

Image Image Credit Nitro / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tupac, Mike Tyson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Who knows what Tupac and Mike were really up to this day in pop culture history? We’ll probably never know, but the moment was iconic regardless.

7. Look at the material

Image Image Credit Raymond Boyd / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tupac Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Body art is just another way he chose to express himself. His tattoos are part of the story, like he explains in “So Many Tears,” “Inside my mind, couldn’t find a place to rest until I got that thug life tatted on my chest.”

8. Skkrrt skkrrt

Image Image Credit Kevin.Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tupac, Snoop Dogg Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

There are two moods here between Pac and Snoop: goofy and chill. Which one is your vibe?

9. The heartbreaker

Image Image Credit Kevin.Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tupac Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Someone is not beating the cutie patootie allegations. This picture says all we need to know.

10. Hanging with the fellas

Image Image Credit Raymond Boyd / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tupac, Khalil Kain Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Perfect summertime vibes: homies, sunshine, chicken, and champagne. What more could you ask for?

11. The iconic poster photo

Image Image Credit Kevin.Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

All the real ones had a poster of this moment from the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards on their walls. It was a vibe like no other.