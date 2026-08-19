Image Image Credit NurPhoto / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nneka Ogwumike #30 of the Los Angeles Sparks looks on during halftime of the WNBA game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Connecticut Sun at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut, on May 30, 2026 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Nneka Ogwumike plans to retire from the WNBA after the 2026 season.

As the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) president, she played a key role in securing record player contracts and advancing off-court advocacy.

Ogwumike’s retirement opens the door for her continued influence in basketball leadership beyond her playing days.

Nneka Ogwumike is getting ready to hang up her jersey. On Wednesday (Aug. 19), the 11-time WNBA All-Star revealed that the 2026 season will be her last.

“I've learned there's power in knowing when to walk away,” the Los Angeles Sparks forward told Taylor Rooks during an exclusive interview with Boardroom. “For so long, that strength meant finding a way to keep pushing. Now, it means recognizing when you feel complete. I find myself grateful, fulfilled, and at peace with everything this game has given me and everything I've poured into it.”

Drafted with the No. 1 overall pick by the Sparks in 2012, Ogwumike’s career has been nothing short of legendary. She helped lead the team to a championship in 2016, gave the Seattle Storm a promising season last year before eventually returning home, and most recently, played a major role in securing the biggest salary increase in WNBA history during her tenure as WNBPA president.

Image Image Credit David Berding / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nneka Ogwumike #30 of the Los Angeles Sparks dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Lynx in the first quarter at Target Center on July 15, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Lynx defeated the Sparks 96-87 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

What Nneka Ogwumike is most proud of after 15 seasons in the WNBA

“Honestly, I never thought that I would play this long,” Ogwumike said while discussing her decision to retire. As Rooks noted, the WNBA veteran has more than “exceeded [her] expectations,” though the Texas native stressed that she’s far from finished. “There’s still so much for me to do, but I am very proud and fulfilled in what I’ve been able to do on the court,” she added.

When asked what she’s most proud of, Ogwumike mentioned getting the chance to play with Tina Thompson and Angel Reese — two icons from entirely different generations — along with being part of both the Maya Moore and A’ja Wilson eras of the league. Watch the video below, then keep scrolling for more on what comes next for her.

Nneka Ogwumike’s final WNBA game and what may come next

While it’s still too soon to know exactly what comes next for Ogwumike, retiring from the court doesn’t necessarily mean leaving basketball behind altogether, especially with her role as president of the WNBA Players’ Association. The Sparks have nine regular-season games remaining, and if they don’t make the playoffs, her final night on the court will be against the Golden State Valkyries on Sept. 24 at Crypto.com Arena.

However it ends, Ogwumike is closing out an incredible season and an even more incredible WNBA career. We’re wishing her nothing but the best in whatever comes next!