Image Image Credit Andy Lyons / Staff via Getty Images, Ronald Martinez / Stringer via Getty Images, and Otto Greule Jr / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream celebrates in the game against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 18, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana, Teresa Weatherspoon #11 of the New York Liberty looks on from the court during the game against the Houston Comets at the Compaq Center in Houston, Texas, and Cynthia Cooper #14, Guard for the Houston Comets in motion dribbling the basketball down court during the WNBA Western Conference basketball game against the Seattle Storm on 1st June 2000 at the Key Arena at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington, United States Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Angel Reese used her Cosmopolitan interview to highlight WNBA legends who came before her generation.

She specifically acknowledged Teresa Weatherspoon and Cynthia Cooper for their impact on the league.

Reese recently became the fastest player to reach 1,000 rebounds in WNBA history during her time with the Atlanta Dream.

What would players like Angel Reese be today if not for the pioneers who came before them? In Cosmopolitan’s latest “Cosmo Sports” installment on Thursday (July 30), the Atlanta Dream star explained why it’s “really important to value” the WNBA legends who paved the way for her generation of household names.

When asked what goes through her mind when people say she’s “synonymous with the growth of the game,” Reese doesn't take all the credit herself. “I think about the generation that’s come before me,” she explained. “I mean, they walked so we can run, and I’m grateful to have had those legends that have come before us.”

She continued, “I think that’s really important to value. Luckily, here at the WNBA All-Star Game, we had Teresa [Weatherspoon] and Cynthia Cooper, who were our GMs for the All-Star Game, and I thought that was really cool to have and share that experience.”

Image Image Credit Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Notably, Weatherspoon served as the Chicago Sky’s head coach during Reese’s rookie year in the W. Cooper, like many other former players, hasn’t strayed too far from the league, having coached the Phoenix Mercury and several women’s college basketball teams following a playing career that saw her win four WNBA championships.

“I love that we’re able to pay it back to them,” the “Unapologetically Angel” host added. Reese, meanwhile, has been on a pretty incredible run since the Atlanta Dream acquired her in April. Just last month, she became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 1,000 rebounds, according to The Athletic.

Her Barbie collaboration, style, and more topics Angel Reese discussed in her Cosmopolitan interview

Elsewhere in Reese’s Cosmopolitan feature, she spoke about her recent collaboration with Barbie, which notably included her signature Reebok sneakers. “I was very intentional about what I wanted, and they executed it perfectly. It’s really cool to see my vision come to life,” she told the publication. Other topics included her personal style, playing for the Atlanta Dream, and why she’s “just a good time” when going to escape rooms with her teammates. Peep the gorgeous cover for yourself below!