Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Kristina Bumphrey / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nipsey Hussle attends A Craft Syndicate Music Collaboration Unveiling Event at Opera Atlanta on December 10, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia and Bino Rideaux at the Billboard House: R&B Hip-Hop 2026 panels held on September 09, 2026 in New York City, New York Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux recorded the songs in 2017 while working on No Pressure, eventually deciding to make an entirely separate album.

The documentary features interviews with Blacc Sam, producers Mike & Keys, Buddy, and other collaborators who helped bring the project to life.

Prolific peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard 200 and features collaborations with Cardi B, Ty Dolla $ign, Buddy, and Static Major.

When Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux released Prolific in August, it was a pleasant surprise. In the years since the Grammy-winning musician’s death, we’ve seen only a handful of posthumous releases, and while he and the “Miss It” artist collaborated plenty of times before, most notably on 2017’s No Pressure, the 15-song effort sounded unlike almost anything we’d heard from the two. On Monday (Nov. 23), Hussle’s estate released an album documentary chronicling the making of the LP, which spawned fan favorites such as “Sacrifices” and “Super Real.”

While rap — and music, in general — is flush with music documentaries, especially now that artists can pick up a camera and record just about every part of the creative process, Prolific is first and foremost about preserving Hussle’s legacy. Across its 59-minute runtime, viewers are treated to never-before-seen footage of the Victory Lap rapper, interviews with several of his close collaborators, and, perhaps most importantly, a more detailed look at how the LP came together.

The story behind Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux’s Prolific

As Bino explained in the doc, the songs on Prolific were recorded back in 2017, when he and Hussle spent three months recording at NoName Studios. At the time, they were also working on No Pressure, though some of the records didn’t quite fit the sound they were going for. Rather than piling on extra songs for the sake of it, the two decided to “make a whole ‘nother album” altogether.

Throughout the documentary, there are several moments when the project is referred to as Single for the Summer, its original title. It arguably offers a more accurate idea of what fans can expect, considering how songs like “Count On You,” the Leon Thomas-assisted “Vibe With Me,” and several others find the pair reflecting on their romantic pursuits and the complications that come with them.

What Prolific also does incredibly well is tell the story of how the LP came together from the perspectives of those who helped make it happen. Longtime Hussle fans will immediately recognize Blacc Sam, producers Mike & Keys, and Buddy, though we also get to hear from Out The Blue Records’ Jeremy Sheppard, G. Ry, creative director Jorge “JP” Peniche, and more.

A look back at Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux’s Prolific album

Upon its release, Prolific peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard 200, where it spent two weeks. In addition to the aforementioned singles, Hussle and Bino teamed up with Cardi B and Ty Dolla $ign on “I Just Wanna Know,” reunited with Buddy for “Just Like Me,” and recruited Static Major for the opening track, “Reckless.”

“We’re proud to present Prolific, the collaborative project Nipsey created with Bino and brought to life sonically by MixedByAli,” Blacc Sam said at the time. “This is the exact body of work Nipsey envisioned, built with Bino from top to bottom, and we feel blessed to finally share it with the world.”

If nothing else, Prolific is a great watch for longtime Hussle fans and an even better look at the making of what’s arguably one of the best full-length releases of 2026. Watch the documentary above and revisit the LP itself below.